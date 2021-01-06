Time to preach to the preachers

When the call for peace finally came, the symbol of peace – the doves – were summoned. Wearing black, pink and white cassocks, each to the man of God present, took their turn to intercede with the deity for this nation.

Then came the symbolic moment; the doves moment. Infront of the cathedral; with the blue sky in plain sight, the religious leaders stood in one horizontal line. Five of them held a dove each and waited for the signal. The leader gave it. The dove holders raised their hands and released the birds.

To the shock of the men of God, rather than soar to the skies, the birds – in typical rabadoba style – descended and dropped to the ground instead. Their speech was over in seconds.

Never before have doves or pigeons on a peace carrying mission disobeyed the messenger. From the biblical days to modern day history, these birds always oblige. Not this time.

God is now using anything; including birds, to send out his message. He is not happy. It’s a warning sign to the religious leaders.

In refusing to carry the peace message, the birds were telling the men of God that it was the wrong message. Ugandans in this moment want to hear religious leaders speak out against inhumanity, injustice, murder, inequality, insecurity and unfairness. Without these, there can’t be peace.

Even doves can’t fly. Won’t fly.

It has taken birds to confirm Ugandans’ worst fears; that bad things are going on inside God’s house. The clock is ticking and the birds have become watchdogs too.

When the most peaceful creature on earth – the dove – refuses to carry a peace message, God is speaking. If he has turned to birds to carry his message, the signs are not good.

Fellow country men, all five doves refused to fly on Monday. Very unusual. But it’s the unity of purpose of these birds for us to learn from.

This is a time for togetherness. A time for putting aside our selfish interests. If birds that don’t speak can agree and speak with one action, we can do better.

If the religious leaders are not with us, the birds are and at the moment, God is speaking through them.

The doves will not fly. If you have eyes see what God is telling our nation.