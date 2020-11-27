Salutations Honorable Captain George Mike Mukula!

I am Odaka Asuman from Tororo Municipality.

Captain George Micheal Mukula, the effort to secure yourself against the alleged not so good record during your service as a government minister is surely tempting you to cross into a zone personality audit of which you can’t stand.

A few days ago while addressing your NRM delegates in Teso, you launched an indecently uncharitable verbal massage against FDC presidential candidate, Hon. Patrick Oboi Amuriat. The world looked on in incredulity but chose to discount you.

Just before the sand could settle, you were in Bugishu contemptuously, detestably, swathed in arrogance Candidate Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine not based on his tested history and traceable record but on account of misconceived education level.

In your characteristic predisposition, bigotry, overrated sense of self entitlements, illusionary self-gratification and egotistical self-importance you wondered why a mere diploma holder of MDD is also seeking to be president of Uganda.

Ndugu Mike, the utterances have left you detestable, abhorable and nakedly vile in the most pure form.

You may need to be advised that when you got arrested by this same regime, the majority of the people who fought for you, spoke in your support and some travelled from their villages to Kampala filling the courtroom to have you released were uneducated and not many had diploma level of education but their efforts secured you to date (I was present).

They didn’t end at that, you walked on their shoulders to be MP until they found you unworthy to continue representing them, and even to get the position in which you occupy today is because of those uneducated people you deride. I hope you remember the statement *”IKOKU YEN”* Why do you think it won’t be applied on POA? By the way, a diploma is an over qualification for the position of a president in Uganda in as far as our laws are concerned.

Mr. Pilot sir, qualifications for leadership goes beyond paper qualifications, it occasions the values you cherish, your moral standing, and history of service among others.

Well, since you seem ignorant about Bobi Wine I must inform you that he is also a lawyer only awaiting graduation.

His story is a pure Ugandan story that hard work pays, nobody can lay claim on his wealth because he has never been accused of either stealing or cheating anyone. Bobi wine employs over 3000 people and none has ever complained about non-payment.

George Mike, do you also know how that all foundation of development of this country were set up by uneducated leaders which you the educated ones emerged as incompetent to manage?

Field Marshall Iddi Amin Dada didn’t have any paper qualifications but by the time of his overthrow, Uganda had 28 passenger aircrafts which were flying direct to London, USA among other world capitals. You the educated rulers didn’t only destroy, sold the crafts but gave to yourselves our collective asset – Entebbe international airport. Amin built and maintained Uganda’s assets in many over sea capitals, you the educated one stole and sold many of them. Even reforming Makerere College into Makerere University, IUIU thereby upholding greater educational standards giving free education to Ugandan children, free meals, and scholastic materials amongst others.

The fact that when you arrived in town you found Ugandans owning the economy is because of the Amin’s economic war. If you want to appreciate this, pass by Kenya.

President Obote whose educational qualification is not known beyond his dismissal from Makerere set a firm trajectory on which this country is running despite your unrelenting effort to destroy everything associated with him.

The 14 hospitals, the Uganda commercial banks, farmer cooperatives, regional schools/colleges among others.

Even Nyerere of Tanzania whose legacy transcends Tanzanian to the extent that you even want to name him a saint was an ordinary classroom teacher.

I deliberately don’t want to give you examples of George Washington, John Major, Tony Blair even Donald Trump among others.

Bwana mike Mukula, don’t lose weight over the Kyagulanyi presidency because this country will be safer in the hands of a diploma in MDD than a flight captain who eats his vomit.

Thank you,

I remain Odaka Asuman from Tororo Municipality

