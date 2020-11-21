By Samuel Katwesigye

This week,there has been a rise of political unrest in Uganda that left tens dead and hundreds nursing wounds.

The political unrest, happened after the arrest of presidential contestant Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The death toll of people’s lives claimed by the protests stand at over 40 and and hundreds injured.

In an official statement from President Museveni in moroto, he said that he won’t accept disruption of peace and stability in the country which is caused by external allies and wings which he described as homosexuals trying to cause chaos.

These riots have also seen four time presidential flag bearer Rt.Col Dr Kizza Besigye come up to condemn the brutality and violence and also advocate for the release of political prisoners. The nation has witnessed heavy deployment as bullets and tear gas skyrockets the skies as well as flames from burning plastics and tires lit by people power extremists and demonstrators.

In the course of events, other presidential candidates like ANTS’ Maj.Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, General Henry Tumukunde, John Katumba and DP’s Nobert Mao also suspended their campaigns until Bobi Wine is released.

The demonstrations also saw many businesses come to a standstill, damage of property and looting.

As comments also arise from the public, many are also blaming the political unrest on the inefficiency of the Electoral commission and are calling for the resignation of the Electoral Commission Boss Byabakama.

Bobi Wine was granted bail on Friday by the Chief Magistrates Court in Iganga after spending two days at Nalufenya Prison in Jinja.