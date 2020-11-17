Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert, who, for purposes of this post I will call ‘Bobi,’ is the only candidate with clear positioning – He is a ghetto boy with a clear message for the ghetto youth; “twebelelemu,” the meaning of ‘People Power.’ It’s not a promise, it’s an inspiration. It’s where he derives his manifesto.

You and me hold the power to be anything we want to be, to live the life we want to live – simply “twebelelemu.” It’s a choice.

Who and what is he like?

A ghetto boy. A wretched of the earth. He’s been trodden on, trampled upon, dumped like garbage. A self made man who will never forget where he comes from. His will for survival gave him an iron wiĺl that can withstand any circumstances.

That’s why he is single minded, a fighter, a hustler. Fearless.

Bobi Wine is a dreamer and visionary. A freedom fighter. You can tell from his music from when he was an apprentice that this is his calling; leadership.

With Bobi’s life, there are no accidents. His ghetto suffering and survival instincts prepared him for the persecution and brutality he is now suffering at the hands of security operatives.

His creativity, invention and charm as an artist prepared him for the political career he has now taken on. He is pulling crowds the same way he sold out his music and concerts. Bobi was made for this.

Talk of talent and you’ve got it all in this ghetto package. Intelligent or brilliant? Take your pick. I say both. He is a natural at everything. His eloquence during impromptu interviews and articulation of issues suggest a veteran in the political arena, which he isn’t. That’s a gift.

A man who values family and home building is a real man. This ghetto boy has no right to know about family let alone appreciate the gift of love but Bobi and Barbie are like twins. The family and home, his pride. This alone qualifies him as a man of values.

At his age, Bobi has achieved more than many more mature will ever achieve in their lifetime. His business acumen, progressiveness and ambition are what every young man aspires to. Leaders must inspire.

One day I will write a book about Bobi. I love him that much. FB is not enough for me to say everything about this boy. This is only a snippet.

Will he win the 2021 elections?

That’s for voters to say. For me he is the candidate who has a beautiful story. He constantly reminds me that where there is a will, there is way. That it is okay to dream. That talent is better than fortune. That age is just a number. That it’s better to be loved than to drown in riches. That being you is better than trying to be someone else.

For the freshness Bobi brings to the race; for his originality; for his sense of purpose and dedication to his beliefs ; for humanizing the ghetto and bringing back a sense of hope to millions of youth; for challenging the status quo by using unconventional methods; for galvanizing politics in this country and playing out his script to the letter and finally, for demonstrating brilliant marketing skills – he wins my vote.

We shall talk about the results after elections. For now, let me enjoy the feeling of loving a candidate for love’s sake.

My vote goes to Bobi – the wine. He ticks all my boxes.