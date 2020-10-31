I quickly give ten reasons why I support President Engineer Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) for president in the forthcoming (2021) national elections in Uganda. I counter those who question his ability to either lead or win. I also show that for me, it is much more than belonging to the same political party.

1. POA was a Member of Parliament for fifteen (15) years. During this time he sat on different committees, including leading the COSASE. He is not a novice at Uganda’s politics.

2. POA worked for twenty-six years in the public service. He knows the hustles of the common man in Uganda.

3. POA professionally trained and qualified as an Engineer. He did the due diligence and hard work of preparing himself for a specific profession.

4. POA is the outgoing party-president of my political party – the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who stepped down in order to join the national presidential race. He took over the helm of leadership in FDC after contesting democratically against a Major in the military.

5. POA believes in the Defiance mode of contesting for civil and political rights of oppressed Ugandans. He does not only support activism for social justice and human rights, but also has a record of participating in civil actions.

6. POA’s support-base is national in character because he rallies support from Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern and Central Uganda. Uganda needs a leader with a broad base of supporters who can unite the regions.

7. POA actively works with others involved in the liberation struggle to reclaim power from dictator Museveni. He is a trusted opposition member who has several viable policy alternatives.

8. POA is a personable and down-to-earth leader who reaches out to those whom he leads. He visited me each time I was imprisoned at Luzira Women Prison. Whenever he visit me in this maximum security prison, be brought me the sweetest pineapples, conversation and encouragement.

9. POA is the only presidential candidate on offer whose word I can trust. His word is his bond. He keeps his promises. He is consistent. When he says he will lead us to do this or the other, we can trust him to stick to his guidance. He is transparent. He is solid. He does not waver. He is dependable.

10. Although we come from different ethnic tribes, different religions, different districts, different professions, different genders, different classes, etc etc etc… I am supporting POA because he is the only tested and trusted presidential candidate for me! PPPOOOAAA…