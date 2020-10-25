Men do yourselves a favor and get married as fast as possible. You are losing money as a single man. The long term returns on marriage outweigh the costs.

Marriage will give you structure in your life. Marriage will give you organization. Marriage alters your thought process. Marriage will help you maintain whatever you gain.

Without marriage, almost everything else you do will go to waste. It will go to ruins. You think it is cheaper staying alone, it is far cheaper when you’re married. 10K when you are alone is like 50K when you are married.

Marriage will help you harness the rewards of collaboration and partnerships. Suddenly you are not fighting alone, you now have a team to fight with.

As long as I am King, I won’t tolerate single men in my Kingdom. If you are a man above 25 years old, it is a crime to be single in the Yoruba Kingdom.

Find yourself a woman, settle down. Stop losing money in transport money. Stop losing money on dates. Settle down. Settle down!

A man who has not settled cannot build anything. Even when he builds, he cannot maintain it. A man who is not settled cannot convert his vision. Because he lacks to discipline to concentrate his efforts.

And by the way, don’t marry based on the feelings of your donkey. Marry for compatibility. I want to warn the Muzaphal and Mwamis of this world that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure all single men in this Kingdom find a partner and settle down.