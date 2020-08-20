As we continue with preparations for next year’s general elections, with preparatory rituals in various parties underway, something significant and of glad news is happening in the ruling NRM. The claim that the most successful political party in Uganda’s history would fail to find a suitable replacement to President Yoweri Museveni if Ugandans decided that it is time for him to take a rest has been practically debunked.

At the level of the Central Executive Committee (C.E.C) many bulls and heifers are emerging.

Of recent, CEC has had back to back sittings and activities in line with elections within itself and in the structures of the party.

In conducting campaigns for various positions in CEC, candidates have had to do countrywide runs; for first timers, that involved crossing various districts beyond their usual constituencies and getting exposed to real nationalistic politics.

The posts for the take were that of 1st Deputy National Chairman, 2nd Deputy National Chairperson (woman) and six regional chairpersons. Each region under the NRM framework covers a number of sub-region and districts apart from Kampala region which enjoys special status as the capital city of Uganda. Contenders have had to articulate messages that cut across geographical, ethnic and, surprisingly or not, political party lines. They have had to craft campaign messages aligned to national agenda in order to gain acceptance as national leaders. Those who failed to think big and aim at a broad constituency failed to cut it and in the end, lost out.

The winners have placed themselves in a hypothetical queue for greater things but collectively, for both loser and winners, they have gained a glimpse of national leadership.

At present, it is only President Yoweri Museveni with know-how on how to conduct countrywide campaigns, and successful ones at that, unlike contenders who have always gone on tour believing themselves to be causing change on the ground.

In fact, nobody who has not gone through the rigours of getting first hand understanding of the political terrain in all the regions of Uganda up to the micro level like Museveni has much chance of seeing the mighty throne at Entebbe. Some surprises may arise but sidestepping the step is suicidal for anybody vying for national leadership.

The activities in NRM’s C.E.C have provided a testing ground for potential successors to show themselves by combing all corners of Uganda in search of votes and while there, they have experienced firsthand the import and weight of the demands and aspirations of Ugandans, without Museveni providing them with shade. Going forward, the locals they have interacted with can identify with them and expect much more from them on their own.

In nature, there is a regular course of growth for all living things; vertically, living things gain height until they reach a standard limit; the same thing happens horizontally. Add on the natural career trajectory of a normal a human being and you have a pool of capable national figures to carry Uganda’s banner until they reach a point of self-actualisation.

All it takes is for an individual to have a firm grasp of issues that matter and which connections apply. Those who always claim that NRM has no future beyond Museveni are in for a rude shock because reality dictates otherwise.

NRM has the widest pool of leaders always assisting Mzee to execute his functions. But these “assistants” are well aware and appreciative of Mzee’s extraordinary leadership skills that they have no interest in stampeding the seat of power. Those who have been tempted by the devil to do so in the past found themselves gravely unprepared and undeserving. It was not their time just as it isn’t yet time for Museveni to step aside. Those who have persisted in line have gained more exposure and with time they will be able to put what they have learnt in practice.

NRM has the widest network of leadership and greatest regular membership of any political party, including a commanding segment of young people who have come to associate NRM with good, stable leadership. Those who say that the party would disappear without Museveni, where do they think that this large pool of members, supporters and leaders will go? NRM is not like UPC which had imposed itself on Ugandans and created a one-party system.

After losing power, UPC remained active in very few a hotspots like Lango, with a few scattered Obote loyalists who had amassed benefits during his regime and remained with a hangover due to UPC’s failure to manage power and to connect with the masses. UPC’s second regime lasted only five years. That wasn’t enough time to set deep roots among the populace unlike for NRM which has been here for 34 years (and 16 as a formal political organization).

While Museveni has been in power for an extended time to exhaust all his abilities of his motherland, his stay in power has created fertile ground for NRM to grow and deepen its roots such that when he decides to give way, the party will not wither. Most people in have not realised this angle and the 2021 Presidential flagbearer should be appreciated for creating the space and environment for the beloved party to entrench itself in the hearts and minds of the majority such that it can withstand any shocks and compete favourably at all times in the foreseeable future.

The author is a Presidential Assistant in Charge of Media Management

