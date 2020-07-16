Today no one would believe you, if you announced that God would return your eye; God will restore your leg, or He can cleanse your blood of HIV. It’s despicable that the world has entrusted their faith in science and technology –Not their Creator. This would spark a fierce argument between believers; because they have resigned to the falsehoods that without science and technology God is handicapped, or frail to heal.

He created every single bone, micro cell, DNA and fiber, without any assistance from science –he knows better than the best technology ever invented. It’s absolutely blasphemous that God has been reduced to the human brain. How can a phone manufacturer fail to repair the same phone he put into existence?

It’s atrocious to note that the world has implicitly trusted their life in the hands of a mere mortal. Do you even wonder why there’s increased diseases at the backdrop of sophisticated advanced technology. There’s an influx of brain, kidney, and heart complications right at the peak of contemporary scientific research and digitized medical facilities.

Only HIM has the original blue print, patent, rights and the raw materials to manufacture a new Liver, Eye, Leg, or Blood in you –in whichever way HE would wish to do it. NOT science!- He’s clearly not part of it- that’s why they have grossly failed in their gamble. In HIS might and authority -HE CAN NEVER FAIL.

The devil is ambitiously on a grand plot to challenge God with the increased diabolical science advancements. Yet the whole world is on their knees idolizing and worshiping. You should return to the original covenant at the beginning of time. HE will be your Father; and you will be HIS child. HE will protect you from diseases and heal you of many more.

The writer is a minister at New Revival Ministries International