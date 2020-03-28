It’s a fact that our medical systems are few and still in isolation in accordance to human settlement and population density.

Rampant poverty and high dependency on men, makes it difficult for most families to stock the necessities even for a week. Also increased prices for food and other stuffs is a challenge. But we still have to pay bills for water, electricity, and many others. I believe that staying home, distancing, good sanitation and isolation are good preventive measures to reduce the spread of the disease but not to control. Like most European countries with better facilities and research have claimed many lives even after this. So it’s high time that we think for our way out before we get stranded like the rest. But if not, then we may be hit more than our rivals and longer which may cause shortages of food, medical equipments, water, medical persons’ as some may be dead.

From estimation, countries that reached hundreds the number of cases have proven to increase steadily and the spread is extremely fast, and lives are lost despite the improved medical facilities. It’s also not known what really happens to the recovered patients as some fall sick again. So I suggest that as we apply the known measures,we look for a way to combat the virus and how some youths can be put to work and production continues.

It’s now time that African countries fight without much foreign aid.