No man want’s to be in a place where he doesn’t feel like a man. If a man chooses to love you and be with you your opinion and how you treat him really matters to his ego. Some women have no issues tearing down their man’s ego.

You can say it is because their hurt, they feel like they can be a better man than their man, insecurity, or whatever it is. It doesn’t matter. The GOD says a foolish woman tears down her house. The God knew what it takes to make a successfully marriage. People have been trying to finds ways to do it without submitting to God’s roles for the man and woman.

Women need love and men need respect. Ladies stop saying give me something to respect. If you don’t respect him don’t date him, don’t marry him. Pray before you date any man and God will save you heartache and pain.

If you find yourself in a cycle of this and can’t seem to get a man to commit reevaluate your actions and what comes out of your mouth. Many woman bash the last man waiting for the next man without ever asking “is it something about me I need to change?”

Men love being somewhere where the woman makes them feel like the man. Now you may say I shouldn’t have to cheerlead for him or pump up his ego. I would say that is pride. Some woman have too much pride to gas their man up. They feel it is their job to keep him grounded. What you won’t do another woman will do.

Some men cheat because they have no self control. Other men cheat because they want to feel like a man again and are tired of being emasculated when they come home. NOT SAYING THIS IS AN EXCUSE it’s just facts.

You got to use wisdom in your marriage and relationship. Be his peace.

Men are under constant attack everyday just because they are the head. No man wants to come home and fight another war after fighting all day.

If you can’t just accept this message and you have to what about men, and what do men need to do that is bitterness. God won’t send you a man until you get over it.

Some people think men are just supposed to come in and take all the hits and endure abuse and all kinds of stuff but that is not God’s desire. Both Qur’an and Bible says a wife is a helpmate not a hellmate. God is not going to send a man to you to be a punching bag. It is God’s job to heal you not a knight in shining armor.

Some women forget, but it’s not all about you. God cares about those men’s as well. He isn’t going to send him into anything just to be hurt, He want’s him to be blessed as well. Helpmates not hellmates.