By Hajj Ashraf Simwogerere

ASALAAM ALAIKUM WARAHMATILAHI WABARAKATUH.

I met and greeted pastor Bugingo for the first time at Hotel Africana, during the launch of Charles James Ssenkubuge’s book “Daala ku Daala”.

I was even surprised that he knew me.I had listened to some of his sermons at Bat valley theatre before, when I had shows there. I loved his entrepreneurship sermons. They were inspirational and non sectarian. At his Salt media I found many non born again employees including Moslems. His saga with women is not my concern for he is a human being.

I rarely express my reaction to men and women of God. But it is the sermon of pastor Bujingo about the on going killings of political supporters that has provoked me to respond to him.

In that sermon pastor Bugingo urged the supporters of Besigye and Bobi wine especially the youths to do it at their own stalls. “Bawagirire ku midaala jabwe”, to avoid being killed. He went on to lament that an angry police officer will not Kill Besigye or Bobi wine. But will shoot a supporter.

Pastor I failed to understand what you meant by “okuwagirira ku midaala jabwe”. Because you have a church where we very well know that you have followers (call them supporters). You have a radio and tv stations, where your followers would listen to you comfortably in their leaving rooms. But pastor you continue to urge them to come to your church. Why??. because you want your church to remain relevant and vigilant in the society.

You even put up loud speakers for some of your neighbours to complain. But remain firm leaving them to complain as you preach the word of God. Its the same with politics the reason why rallies are provided for is because the supporters need to hear the programs of their candidates. Now how will they hear these when they remain “ku midaala jabwe”. I wonder!!.

In the 70s, Amin abolished Pentecostal churches. I remember, many followers of the gospel mission who went underground to fight for their freedom of worship. Some even picked guns, tho I won’t mention names but it happened. They never remained “KU MIDAALA JABWE” to pray from there.

I would advise Pastor that as a man of God, before you condemn the political supporters who lawfully support their candidates to be, please condemn the killers who unlawfully shoot the unarmed and innocent people.

You clearly stated it that an angry police officer will not kill Besigye or Bobi. But why would that same angry police officer kill a supporter. Lets condemn but not to praise the angry police officers.

It happened during Obote and Amin when the state security agencies killed people that led us to an armed struggle against those regimes. Many Ugandans lost their lives. Lets avoid these same scenarios by condemning these extra judicial killings by the state agencies.

Its my appeal to you pastor Bugingo, please condemn the killings other than discouraging the youths who go out to support their candidates. These youths haven’t killed anybody. But they are killed.

When I looked at those young orphans in the picture, I remembered the innocent Kadoogos of the Museveni war who were orphaned almost at the same age. Lets fight history never to repeat itself.

I’m sorry if I have annoyed you pastor. But remain a friend.

Thanks.

For God and my country.

Hajj Ashraf Ssimwogerere is a veteran performing artiste.