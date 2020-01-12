By Ben Ssebuguzi

For starters, Sembabule District is the brand of political fists compared to other districts since 1994 up to date.

The core people who are at the center of Political gymnastics in the district include Hon. Sam Kuteesa, the

outgoing Mawogola County, Joy Kabatsi Kafura current state Minister of Agriculture in charge of Animal Husbandry, Hon. Anifa Kawooya the current MP for Sembabule District and Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo MP for

Lwemiyaga county.

Now that the political temperature for 2021 general election is beginning to flair up, as political observers, our lenses are turning on the stiff competition which will arise if Hon. Ssekikubo does not think fast and vacate the Lwemiyaga county constituency for Hon. Joy Kabatsi given the fact that she has excessive thirst to serve her people following her four failure attempts characterized by election petitions in a bid to serve the people of Sembabule.

Hon. Kabatsi and Ssekikubo have been in the same camp before against Hon. Sam Kuteesa and Kawooya camp, but lately they no longer see eye to eye according to some reliable sources. This is reported to emanate from Ssekibubo’s repetitious behavior of disrespecting H.E. the president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as an NRM rebel MP.

This forms the basis of her resolve to displace Hon.Sekikubo to Makindye Ssabagabo, a renown Democratic Party strong area where he built flamboyant house on Bunamwaya Hill. The incumbent MP for Makindye Ssabagabo Hon. Sempala Kigozi of DP is rumoured to be restless when he got wind of the news.

Lwemiyaga County will be blessed to have Hon Joy Kabatsi lobbying for services because she is fighter when it comes to serving her people whereby she stood 4 consecutive times against her nemisis Hon.Kawooya without surrender, spiced with her corporate wealth of experience and legal background will be a great asset to the people. She has already used her lobbying skills to increase service delivery by increasing the sub- counties in Lwemiyaga from 2 to 4, which include Ntuusi, Lwemiyaga, Burongo and Nyamitanga.

Given the fact that Rwemiyaga is a pastoralist’s area, she will be of greater asset since she has worked tirelessly with government to secure effective acaricides for cattle farmers as a Minister of animal husbandry whereby

she even participated in the international livestock summit in Clermont Ferrand in Southern France.

Hon. Kabatsi has a toll order to pacify the modernization of Bigobyamugenyi into a prominent tourist establishment but also ensure that people have good access to water and power and health services.

Ben Ssebuguzi is the Secretary General, UPYM