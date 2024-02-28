The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni will be appearing on the ballot for yet another term in the 2026 general elections.

The groundbreaking announcement was revealed by President Museveni’s Senior Political Advisor and Office of the National Chairman Manager, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo during a training session for ONC coordinators, NRM District chairpersons, and registrars on Tuesday afternoon.

The training which took place at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters focused on the upcoming launch of the party’s register update and member registration which is set to be presided over by the President and National Chairman of the NRM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In her remarks, Hajjat Namyalo urged the participants to fully support President Museveni in his bid for re-election come 2026 and emphasized the importance of honesty in the registration process.

The ONC Boss further warned the party leaders and coordinators against being influenced by aspiring candidates who may try to manipulate the system of updating the party register ahead of its launch this Wednesday.

At the same training, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi also reaffirmed President Museveni will for yet another time be the only NRM Presidential flagbearer for the 2026 election.

Dr Tanga and Hajjat Namyalo’s affirmation of Museveni’s candidature put to an end all the speculation and doubts about who the NRM’s candidate will be.

“With this confirmation, the public can now prepare for a historic campaign and election in 2026, as President Museveni seeks to continue his service to the nation,” Dr Tanga stressed.

The training on Tuesday was also attended by the NRM bigwigs including the first National Vice Chairman of NRM, Alhaji Moses Kigongo, who represented President Museveni as the chief guest at the training.

In his address, Mr Kigongo also reassured the nation that his boss, President Yoweri Museveni will be on the ballot in the upcoming 2026 elections and will win massively. He urged all NRM members to rally behind the President and work towards his re-election.

Kigongo further expressed his satisfaction with the working relationship between the office of the National Chairman and the NRM Secretariat and commended the efforts of all those involved in ensuring the success of the NRM party.

He (Kigongo) stressed the importance of the participants’ role in mobilizing the masses to register in the NRM register and urged them to go out and engage with the people in their communities to encourage them to register as new members of the party.

The NRM’s 1st vice chairman also emphasized the importance of unity among party members which he said is a key factor in keeping the party strong and urged all members to work together towards the common goal of a strong and successful NRM party.