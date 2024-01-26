The Office of NRM National Chairman (ONC) head, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo and her team left in Jinja City buzzing with excitement after thousands of Bazzukulu ba Museveni flocked Kakindu Stadium for the finals of the Bazzukulu Liberation Cup organized by the Kyambogo -based Office.

The tournament, launched last week and ONC National Coordinator for Games and Sports, Mr. Seth Murari, unfolded over five days from Saturday, January 20th, to Thursday, January 25th. The event concluded with a grand Kasiki celebration in honor of the NRM/NRA 38 years in power to be celebrated on, January 26 2024 at St John SSS Wakitaka playground in the Jinja City.

In an exhilarating final to the Bazzukulu Liberation Cup, Katende FC secured victory in the women’s category, while Mukalu FC emerged triumphant in the men’s competition. Each winning team received a bull and a generous prize package which was handed over by the Chief Muzzukulu herself.

Addressing Jajja Museveni’s Bazzukulu at the tournament’s conclusion, Hajjat Namyalo encouraged youths to abandon drug use and channel their energy into self-employment activities for the betterment of their families.

“My fellow bazzukulu kindly take this message in good faith, I know you pass through a lot that may force you to use drugs to curb stress but please this is not a solution, let’s change our mindset and put our focus on working to develop ourselves and our families,” Namyalo declared amidst cheers from the Bazzukulu at Kakindu Stadium.

“In fact, some of you are being used by the ruthless politicians to push their selfish interests…don’t be hoodwinked, Jajja Museveni still loves you and will never forget his youths in the ghetto.” she added.

Before the Cup finals, Hajjat Namyalo made an appearance on Baba FM, the largest radio station in Busoga Sub-region, to advocate for socio-economic transformation. She urged the youth to capitalize on the peace brought by President Museveni and work hard to lift their families from the longstanding poverty afflicting the region.

Namyalo also used the opportunity to castigate political mafias within the government who hinder public programs, encouraging citizens to expose these ‘parasites’ so that appropriate action can be taken.

“You all know our Jajja has no space for ‘parasites’ failing our programs. I hear some of you didn’t get PDM funds and Emyooga benefited just a few, where did that money go? These are questions your leaders should answer!” Hajjat Namyalo asserted during the afternoon broadcast.

The Chief Muzzukulu also promised to expose mafias attempting to take control of the sugarcane business, a significant source of income for the people of Busoga over the decades.

The Thursday Bazzukulu Liberation Cup concluded with performances by top Ugandan musicians such as Alien Skin, Ziza Bafana, Gravity Omutujju, and Jovan Luzinda, along with other local artists who entertained the enthusiastic crowd.