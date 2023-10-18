Office Of the National Chairman(ONC) manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye has silenced self seekers Frank Gashumba and Lwengo LCV chairperson Ibrahim Kitata after winning a case they filed to claim ownership and copyrights of the popular slogan ‘Jajja Tova Ku Main’ slogan that has taken over social media platforms endorsing president Museveni for the next term of office.

Gashumba and Kitatta took matters to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) claiming ownership of the ‘Omalako Jajja Tova Ku Main’ political slogan, a ‘weapon’ that has for long been used by Hadija Namyalo Uzeiye, the head of the Office of the NRM Chairperson to persuade HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to stand against in 2026 elections.

URSB after listening from both sides in September 2023, said would deliver the ruling in October and while delivering the ruling today, it said claims of Gashumba and Kitatta were unfounded.

Gashumba was in this case represented by his lawyer Blaire Ntambi, while Kitatta was represented by lawyer Doreen Nakyonyi, and Namyalo was represented by Usama Sebuwufu.

The ‘Tova Ku Main’ slogan gained popularity in late 2022 and is frequently used at NRM functions and events where President Yoweri Museveni has been endorsed for extending his presidency beyond 2026. The complete version of the slogan is ‘Omalako Jajja Tova Ku main; Tova Ku Ballot’ (‘You’re fit, Grandpa; Don’t leave the main track, stay on the Ballot’): We command you to stand again in 2026 and Beyond, Bazzukulu ba Museveni.’

Background Of The Case

The dispute for its ownership began in May 2023 when Gashumba applied for registration with the URSB. In his application, Gashumba claimed to have created the slogan on May 16th, 2023, at the request of Hadijah Namyalo.

Subsequently, URSB published a notice of registration on May 23rd, 2023, inviting objections from the public within a 60-day period. Namyalo promptly objected to Gashumba’s application, asserting her ownership claim in a letter to the Registrar of Copyright dated June 5th, 2023. She claimed to have officially started using the slogan on October 19th, 2022, during the launch of a bid urging President Museveni to run for the presidency in 2026.

On June 26th, 2023, Ibrahim Kitatta, through his lawyers, also filed documents objecting to both Namyalo and Gashumba’s claims. Kitatta stated that he originated the slogan, launching it on October 17th, 2022, at Zebra Hotel in Masaka City, two days prior to Namyalo’s use.

Kitatta further mentioned that he applied for copyright protection on January 27th, 2023 and that URSB issued a notice of application on February 13th, 2023 but it seems all these were just ‘words’ not facts thus URSB ruling in favor of Namyalo.

Below is the case details;

Ruling–Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo v Frank Gashumba