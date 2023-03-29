State House has finally spoken out on a trending tweet exchange alleged to be between US president Joe Biden and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni regarding the Anti Homosexuality Bill recently passed by Parliament.

In a tweet by the American Head of State, Bisen on the 24th of March at 3 PM, Ugandabis warned to desist from implementing the bill and its incorporated harsh penalties or risk facing economic sanctions. The American goes further to indicate that Washington will not take the development lightly and asks his Ugandan counterpart to reconsider his stance and uplift the ban.

“Uganda’s Ban on LGBTQ community will not be taken lightly. I want to urge the President of Uganda to uplift the ban or face economic sanctions.” Tweeted Biden.

In response, Museveni is reported to have fired back at the American supremo by stating outrightly that his government is not scared of empty threats from foreign forces who he refers to as idiots before threatening to turn to President Vladimir Putin of Russia for economic refugee should sanctions be imposed as a result.

” We are not scared of you. You will do nothing, you idiots. We have Putin.” reads the backfire reported to have been authored by General Museveni.

It has, however, turned out that the alleged tweet by Museveni is not authentic.

According to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Kirunda Faruk, the account that tweeted the controversial response to President Biden’s statement is fake and misleading.

“Alert! The General Public: Please, disregard this fake and misleading tweet. That’s not H.E @KagutaMuseveni’s account.” Kirunda tweeted.