The Opposition National Unity Platform(NUP) party could be without its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu as soon as possible if insider reports are anything to go by.

Bobi Wine has been the party President of the Kamwokya-based group since July 2020 when the party formally changed hands from the Kibalama group to Kamwokya.

They have severely come under fire from the public and media questioning the absence of a transition plan that would bar the rise of absolutism that’s often been witnessed in other political parties.

It’s now becoming apparent that Bobi Wine is preparing an exit from the top leadership of NUP as per reports in the know at Kamwokya.

According to an impeccable source within the NUP ranks, Lewis Rubongoya is the man being lined up to take to the wheel when Mr Wine finally calls it quits.

The arrangements are in their final stages and could be concluded this very year in time for the next general elections.

The source further adds that Rubonhoya has since embarked on nationwide familiarization tours to acquaint himself with other parts of the country and gain attributes of a national leader.

Asked about the possibility of having Rubobgoya as the NUP Presidential candidate in 2026, the source outrightly rejected it, rather pointing to the Besigye-Muntu FDV transition that saw the former relinquish the FDC Presidency but was still elected flag bearer in 2011 and 2016.

If Bobi Wine opts to go the Besigye way, he will still fancy being chosen to run in 2026 while Rubongoya takes up core responsibility for running the party.