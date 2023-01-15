National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulany Ssentamu in a letter signed by Secretary General Davis Lewis Rubongoya announced the suspension of five top party leaders over internal bickering and divisions which were impeding cohesion and throwing the party in disrepute.

Moses Bigirwa, Saulo Nsongambi, Jamal Mukuve, Muwanguzi Andrew and Lulenzi Bamu are the five suspended in the letter released on Thursday by the Kamwokya outfit.

The five join Hajji Musa Misango formerly a member of the party’s Elecoral Commission who was fired last year on similar accusations.

Busoga sub region is the only locality outside Buganda where Bobi Wine was able to defeat Museveni in 2021. Besides winning in nine outbof the eleven districts in Busoga, one of the only two MPs the party won outside was from Busoga( Manjeeri Kyebakutikka of Jinja City).

The miracle achievement can evidently be attributed to the resilience and better organisation of the leaders of structures in the sub region. Moses Bigirwa has majorly been the man whose enduring commitment is credited for much of the success NUP has attained in Busoga in its two years of existence.

Besides being important structure leaders, the members who were suspended are either elected leaders or flag bearer in the last general election.

Saulo Nsongambi who has been the acting Chairperson for Jinja district was the flag bearer for Jinja North City Councillor. Bigirwa, Muwanguzi and Mukuve were MP candidates for Kamuli Municipality, Bugabula South and Bukooli North whereas Bamu Lulenzi is the Mayor for Iganga Municipality.

The five have been an important component in the motivation drive by the party aimed at consolidating their 2021 superiority in the sub region over NRM.

NRM which had enjoyed an enviable political monopoly in Busoga since 1996 must have been regretting the NUP ouster in the land of Kyabazinga and should come full force raiding on the instability evidenced by the differences.

Kamwokya has come under fire from various voices for the harsh action taken against its top leaders. There has been an argument that the party should have borrowed Museveni approach that was used to handle rebel MPs who had defied the party on the 2017 constitutional amendment on the Presidential age limit. These were called back, rehabilitated and cautioned rather than being subjected to the NUP like humiliation. There now exists a strong possibility that many of these will either decamp to join NRM or FDC. Others may just opt to resign from politics in frustration.

The next few months are likely to be busy ones as Musev3ni plots to pounce to share the spoils from Kyagulanyi’s blind decision making by courting the humiliated leaders.

In the last term, opposition lost twonof the sub region’s political consciousness to NRM. Al Hajji Mohammed Beswale Kezaala who at the time was Democratic Party’s Nayional Chairman joined NRM and was rewarded with an Ambassadorial appointment. He was followed by UP’s Robert Kanusu who has since been named Deputy Resident City Commissioner in Mbarara.

It remains to be seen how the decision will affect akamwokya but what is so clear is that they are in the most vulnerable position heading into a very crucial period ahead of 2026.