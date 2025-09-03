The National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U), in partnership with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), has launched a major public awareness campaign to address growing concerns over digital security and data privacy. The initiative, dubbed “Beera Ku Guard” (Stay Guarded), aims to equip Ugandans with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the country’s rapidly expanding digital landscape safely.
The six-month, multi-channel campaign was unveiled at the Serena Hotel in Kampala by Arnold Mangeni, NITA-U’s director of information security. Mangeni emphasized that as Uganda’s digital transformation accelerates, trust and safety must be the foundation of progress.
“We cannot talk about a modern, digital Uganda without putting safety and trust at the center,” Mangeni stated. “’Beera Ku Guard’ is a call to action for every citizen and every organization to safeguard personal data and use digital platforms responsibly.”
The campaign’s launch comes amid a notable increase in digital crime, as highlighted by the Uganda Police Crime Report for 2024, which noted a shift in criminal activity from physical spaces to digital platforms. Recent data also shows a significant gap in public understanding: while nearly half of Ugandans are aware of cybersecurity, only 13.6% grasp the concepts of data protection and privacy.
Through television, radio, social media, and institutional engagements, the “Beera Ku Guard” campaign will provide practical guidance on cyber hygiene and data protection best practices. The goal is to build a culture of awareness where digital safety becomes as instinctive as locking one’s front door.
Paul Kakeeto, a manager with the Personal Data Protection Office, said the campaign will “demystify laws, translate rights into relatable language, and inspire every Ugandan to own their online safety.”
The initiative is a flagship project under Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap and a key mechanism for operationalizing the Data Protection and Privacy Act. By 2026, NITA-U aims to reach 70% of the population, train 500 staff in various institutions, and support the registration of 1,000 data-controlling organizations.
A high-level panel discussion at the launch event underscored the importance of building public trust in Uganda’s data systems, with participants exploring the crucial roles of the government, private sector, and citizens in creating a secure data environment.
