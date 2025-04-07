Hon. Richard Sebamala, the Member of Parliament for Bukoto Central Constituency in Masaka District, has expressed interest in vying for the presidency of the Democratic Party (DP), sparking mixed reactions. Many label him “overly ambitious,” while others argue he’s too new to the party to aspire to its top office.

Both criticisms might have held weight if we were talking about the mighty DP of old—not the current version, which has been abused, battered, and bruised. Today’s DP finds itself in a quagmire, led by a party president who serves as a minister in the ruling government—a government DP is supposed to oppose. This arrangement stems from a “cooperation agreement” that party members never sanctioned.

In its heyday, the mighty DP rigorously scrutinized its leaders. The caliber of its followers—prominent, respected, and noble figures in society—wielded significant influence, guiding the party’s direction. Contrast that with today’s DP, which, like it or not, is a shadow of its former self. Run by a clique of self-serving scavengers who neither account to anyone nor heed advice, the party shows little regard for its public image. DP is a party in a ditch, desperately in need of rescue.

When lifting a vehicle from a ditch, you don’t search for the flashiest Benz or Range Rover—you need the most capable car carrier or tow truck. Similarly, when a vehicle is stranded on the road, as DP is now, you don’t look for the smartest-dressed savior but the strongest and most capable one, provided their actions align with the rescue mission. Driving skills can be debated once the vehicle is back on solid ground. Focusing on such details while still in the pit is, I believe, a lack of focus.

First, I think all those opposed to Norbert Mao’s leadership must unite if they are to succeed. No single individual, without cooperation, has the capacity to dismantle Mao’s cocoon. Bickering among themselves only strengthens his position. Second, I’d wish for Dr. Lulume to take over from Mao, given his vast experience within the party and deep knowledge of its roots and struggles—many of which he has lived through. But wishes alone won’t oust Mao, and as the saying goes, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” On the other hand, Eng. Sebamala, having proven himself since bursting onto the national scene, is a better option than Mao—and that’s enough for me.

I first heard of Eng. Sebamala around 2018 during the formation of People Power. He spoke of his roots in DP Kyanamukaka and how his grandfather was an active member in the 1980s. He arrived with immense energy and played a key role in the early stages of People Power (details for another day). He boldly declared his intent to defeat Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi—a claim many of us, seasoned as we thought we were, dismissed as big talk. But we were wrong.

Knowing little about him beyond his newcomer status, we assumed Sebamala would need several terms to find his footing on the national stage, even after he impressively unseated a sitting vice president. Yet, he didn’t sit still. He immediately began appearing on radio and TV political shows, stamping his presence. Since his election, Hon. Sebamala has consistently outshone most MPs in media appearances. In Parliament, he’s active in committees and on the floor. In Bukoto Central, reports suggest an 80% chance of re-election due to his work there. His consistency has challenged and disproved some of us.

Recently, he announced his bid for DP’s top office—a move many found laughable until it sent shockwaves through Mao’s camp. Sebamala is now accused of orchestrating an “attempted coup” at the recent DP National Council in Soroti. If true, there’s something unique worth watching in Richard Sebamala. If I were a DP member trying to pull my party out of the ditch, I wouldn’t look beyond Sebamala. He already has his hands on the problem and only needs help and technical support to drag it out. The rest can be sorted once we’re back on the road.

Mr. Sebamala is not your average MP. Though new to politics, his educational background and public service experience have equipped him with professional knowledge in unique areas, propelling his rise. I believe he deserves a chance, as long as his aspirations align with what we believe in.