A section of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) fraternity in Northern Uganda, comprising Lango, Acholi, West Nile, and Karamoja, has pledged to rally behind Dr. Samuel Oledo Odongo in his bid for the position of First National Vice Chairman.

Dr. Oledo is challenging incumbent Hajji Moses Kigongo, a veteran politician who has held the position for years.

Dr. Oledo’s supporters argue that Northern Uganda has been underrepresented in the party’s top leadership, with only one member out of 23 in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

They also cite youth alienation, with only one representative for the youth, as a reason for change. Dr. Oledo, a young and energetic leader, is seen as the ideal candidate to consolidate the party’s achievements and bring fresh perspectives to the leadership.

This means NRM is gearing up for a highly contested election, with Dr. Samuel Oledo Odongo challenging incumbent Hajji Moses Kigongo for the position of First National Vice Chairman.

Dr. Oledo, a young and dynamic leader, has already garnered support from various regions in Northern Uganda, including Lango, Acholi, West Nile, and Karamoja where he has held consultative meetings.

Dr. Oledo says his campaign is built on the premise of generational change, citing the need for new leadership and ideas within the party. As a staunch Christian, he quotes Ecclesiastes 3:1-7.

By quoting this Biblical wisdom in the context of leadership succession, Dr Oledo is suggesting that there is a time for every leader to serve, and when that time is up, it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation.

In the context of this news article, the medical officer-cum politician is emphasizing that now is the time for the younger generation to continue and lead the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

By invoking this biblical passage, Dr. Oledo is framing his challenge to Hajji Kigongo as a natural progression of leadership, rather than a personal attack or power grab.

This message reflects the views held by many in Northern Uganda who feel underrepresented in the party’s top leadership, with only one member out of 23 in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Dr. Oledo’s supporters argue that his youthful energy and innovative ideas can bring a fresh perspective to the party’s leadership.

He emphasizes the importance of collective energy and diverse ideas, quoting one of Greek’s classical philosophers, Aristotle who once said, “…the whole is more than the sum of its parts…”

By making way for younger leaders, Dr. Oledo believes the NRM can tap into this collective potential and emerge stronger, aware that quite a number of youths have joined the opposition NUP because of its youthful leadership.

Dr. Oledo while addressing supporters during consultative meetings in Lango, Acholi, West Nile and Karamoja has been using the forest analogy to illustrate his vision for leadership succession.

Just as a forest is composed of individual trees that contribute to its overall health, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo says leadership should be a collective effort of diverse individuals.

The former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA) from 2021 to 2023 says a single dominant tree (or leader) can overshadow and stifle the growth of others, but making room for younger trees (leaders) allows the forest (party) to flourish and thrive.

The NRM elections, scheduled for mid-2025, will be a defining moment for the party. As to whether it will choose to continue with the status quo or usher in a new era of leadership and ideas is what Ugandans are eagerly waiting.

The choice is clear: the party can either stagnate under individual leaders or thrive through collective energy and ideas.

Other prominent figures, such as Speaker Annet Anita Among and former Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, are also vying for top positions, making the elections highly contested.

As a visionary leader, with his extensive network and regional medical camps which have earned him support across the country, the 39-year-old surgeon aims to bring about a new era of leadership to the NRM.

With his sights set on the First National Vice Chairperson position, Dr. Oledo is confident in his ability to drive change and renewal within the party and everyone is anxiously waiting for the outcome of the elections will determine the future of the NRM and its role in shaping the nation.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo’s decision to challenge Hajji Moses Kigongo is being seen as a bold move driven by his heart’s conviction that change is necessary for the party’s growth.

As French philosopher, writer and mathematician Blaise Pascal (16231662) once said, “the heart has its reasons which reason does not know”, the phrase aligns with Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo’s determination to bring a fresh perspective to the NRM party despite the odds against him.