By Brian Keitira

Lt. Col. Mercy Tukahirwa, Commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has brought joy to fishermen in Buvuma and Kalisizo, Kyotera District, by ordering the release of their fishing gear, including boats and engines. This gesture has alleviated the suffering of the fishermen and demonstrated Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s commitment to protecting the welfare of the communities she serves.

Notably, the National Unity Platform (NUP) dominated the 2021 general elections in Kyotera District and Buvuma, securing 68.39% and 64.45% of the votes, respectively, due to the pain inflicted on the fishing communities in these districts. In contrast, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) garnered 30.31% in Kyotera and 32.36% in Buvuma. However, Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s actions are likely to give the NRM a much-needed boost in the forthcoming general elections as she works to regain support in these areas.

Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s commitment to protecting the welfare of fishermen extends beyond the release of their gear. She has promised to hold accountable officers who brutalize fishermen, a pledge welcomed by the fishing communities who have long suffered at the hands of unscrupulous individuals. These actions are likely to give the NRM and President Museveni a boost in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

Under Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s leadership, the Fisheries Protection Unit has worked tirelessly to promote sustainable fishing practices, prevent illegal fishing, and protect the rights of fishermen. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the fishing communities praising her dedication and commitment to their welfare.

The release of the fishing gear is a significant development, especially considering the importance of the fishing industry to the local economy. Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s actions are also timely, given the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) efforts to reclaim its support base in the Buganda region.

As part of this initiative, Lt. Col. Tukahirwa, along with other top NRM members, including Deputy Secretary General Hon. Rosemary Namayanja, Energy Minister Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has been engaging with local communities to address their concerns, popularize the NRM’s achievements, and seek the support of Party Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

As the country prepares for the forthcoming general elections, Lt. Col. Tukahirwa’s actions serve as a reminder of the importance of compassionate and effective leadership. Her commitment to protecting the welfare of fishermen and promoting sustainable fishing practices has brought hope to the communities she serves, and her efforts are likely to have a positive impact on the NRM’s fortunes in the fishing communities countrywide.