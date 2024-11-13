In the political world, like in life, every day brings new waves, and some waves are bound to stir waters more than others. As the calendar inches closer to November 23rd, the much anticipated People Power Reunion looms, gathering whispers, rumors, and rising tensions, especially within the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The latest murmur on the streets is that Dr. Lina Zedriga, Deputy President of NUP for Northern Uganda, is allegedly rallying key party leaders from her region, including several Members of Parliament, to switch allegiance to the People Power Front (PPF). The timing could not be more symbolic as November 23rd, the very day of the reunion, may mark a mass exodus that would send tremors through the NUP camp.

Dr. Lina’s rumored alliance with Spartan Mukagyi, founder of PPF, stretches back to their joint efforts in 2020 to establish a robust NUP presence in Northern Uganda. Once hailed as a pivotal force, the Gulu office has since grown quiet, reflecting a shift in Dr. Lina’s focus and perhaps a yearning for new paths. As the saying goes, “when the ground shifts, even the steadiest trees might uproot,” and in recent months, those who once fervently rallied behind NUP in the north seem to be gravitating toward PPF, following the beat of a new drum.

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent viral video leaked by Dean Lubowa of TV10 showed Dr. Lina bluntly accusing NUP’s Secretary General, Rubongoya David Lewis, of being a state agent allegedly working to undermine her and others in the party. Her sharp words revealed frustration and a sense of betrayal, and to many, the video seemed a window into her simmering discontent and potential plans for a political pivot.

Sources close to PPF suggest Dr. Lina may have her eyes on its highest seat, possibly positioning herself as the first party president, a historic move that would mark a new chapter not only in her political journey but also for PPF as a whole.

If true, Dr. Lina’s departure could create waves that extend far beyond her home region, raising questions and concerns among her current allies. In the delicate world of politics, alliances are forged and broken as often as the wind changes direction. For NUP, only time will tell whether this alleged defection will be a mere bump in the road or the beginning of deeper fractures within the party.

As November 23rd approaches, all eyes remain on Dr. Lina, who may yet prove that “a leopard doesn’t change its spots, but it might just find a new jungle to roam.” For now, speculation runs high, and the People Power Reunion could become a turning point with the power to reshape Uganda’s political landscape.