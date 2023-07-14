In a significant intervention, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, successfully mediated a long-standing conflict between Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu and a group of Kigezi Iron Ore Artisanal Miners. The miners had accused Kamuntu of fraud and trespass, leading to years of legal battles and escalating tensions within the community.

Kamuntu, the sole holder of the iron ore mining license in the Kigezi region through his company Kamuntu Investments, faced allegations from the Kigezi Artisanal Miners Association, comprising over 300 members. The association accused Kamuntu of fraudulent practices, including non-payment for their iron ore supplies and attempting to encroach upon their land.

The conflict reached its climax in 2021, with some aggrieved locals even threatening physical attacks against the legislator. Despite multiple petitions sent to the central government, the artisanal miners had received no response until July 13th, 2023, when Minister Nankabirwa arrived in Rubanda District with a high-level government delegation to address the situation. The delegation included State Ministers Peter Lokeris (Minerals), David Bahati (Industry), and Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba (MP Ndorwa East), among others.

After visiting the iron ore mining sites in Karukara Parish, Hamurwa Town Council, in Rubanda District, Minister Nankabirwa and her team dedicated time to listen to the grievances of the artisanal miners. During emotional speeches, some miners broke into tears as they unfolded their experiences and frustrations with Kamuntu.

Widows Tukahirwa Sikola and Legis Barisigara accused Kamuntu of clearing trees from their land without paying the lease fees for years. They claimed that although he initially made payments, he abruptly stopped without providing any explanation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narcis Kabatereine and Januario Kinubi expressed concerns about Kamuntu’s alleged claims of ownership over land that had been leased to him, even after the lease period had expired. They also accused him of taking advantage of his mining rights to purchase iron ore at an extremely low price, which they considered unfair.

In response, MP Kamuntu refuted all the accusations leveled against him, asserting that he had cleared all outstanding debts with the miners. He suggested that his trading license be transferred from Hamurwa to Muko Subcounty, where he owns 200 acres of land, to allow space for others to utilize their own land.

Minister Nankabirwa accepted Kamuntu’s request, expressing relief that he was willing to vacate the mining sites in Hamurwa for the sake of harmony. She pledged to grant the Kigezi Artisanal Miners Association a separate mining license and issue a new license to Kamuntu for conducting his business in another mining zone in Muko Sub-county.

The Conflict Resolution Ceremony was attended by Rubanda District LC5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, Rubanda Resident District Commissioner Longino Byagageire, officials from the Kigezi Region Police in Charge of Mineral Protection, and other dignitaries.

The successful mediation by Minister Nankabirwa marks a significant step towards resolving the protracted conflict, bringing hope for improved relations and sustainable mining practices in the Kigezi region.