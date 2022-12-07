The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbadi has today commended the Chieftaincy of Medical Services for their role in fighting the deadly Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking to doctors, nurses and other specialists who have been treating Ebola patients at Entebbe Regional Treatment Center, Gen Mbadi praised the withdrawing medics for a job well done.

The withdrawn team of 25 medics, both military and civilians, were urged to remain on standby until the country is declared Ebola – free.

He lauded UPDF medics for cooperating with the civilian authority to curb the deadly disease, saying that the act also falls within the army’s mandate of cooperating with civilian authority in emergency situations to foster harmony and understanding.

The CDF expressed his gratitude to the US Government, Ministry of Health and other Development Agencies for their role in enhancing defence capabilities, which includes; timely response to crisis or pandemics, among others.

“Your effort has enabled the investment sector to thrive without any set back, tourists are still coming into our Country since the Ebola Virus has tremendously been mitigated,” remarked Gen Wilson Mbadi.

He concluded by noting that UPDF is a professional and disciplined force with vibrant health system, and acknowledged the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF H.E Yoweri K Museveni for his role in building a professional army that has protected the country.

The Incident Commander Lt Col Dr. Bossa Kyobe applauded the UPDF leadership for extending medical services to the civilian community.

He reported that 29 cases were confirmed at the treatment unit, 06 of which were children, had 25 recoveries and 04 confirmed deaths.

The Director for Clinical services(MOH) Dr Charles Olaro thanked UPDF for the patronage and sacrifice.

On their part, medics commended UPDF for prioritizing health matters.

In addition to the constructed treatment unit; UPDF, MOH and Development Partners also trained medics and donated protective equipment, among others, to medics at Entebbe Regional hospital.

The Chief Defence Forces was also accompanied by the Officer Commanding Entebbe Treatment Unit (Medical Microbiologist) Maj Dr. Daniel Bulwadda, UPDF Medical Officers and Men.