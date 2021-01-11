KAMPALA — The Ministry of Health has accredited Case Hospital to treat and handle Covid-19 related cases. This new development has been revealed by Dr Mwebesa the Director General Health Services in a letter sent to the hospital management.

“A team from the Case Management Pillar visited your facility to inspect its suitability to provide this service in keeping with the patient and the healthcare worker safety. The team established that your hospital satisfactorily met the standards to manage COVID-19 with all grades of severity from Mild to critical cases that require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) based on the current ICU bed capacity,” the letter reads in part.

Dr Mwebesa added that the purpose of the letter was to inform Case Hospital that it has been cleared to provide treatment of all types of COVID-19 patients and there would be a routine assessment of the facility every after 2months for compliance.

According to Dr Sebaale Kato the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Case also now conducts Covid-19 tests and a travel certificate within 12-24 hours goes for Ugx300,000 while a certificate within two hours costs Ugx 500,000.

“Our team uses the most advanced PCR gene master technology. Case Hospital has a fully isolated wing for Covid patients with air flow control including positive and negative pressure areas,” he explained.

Dr Sebaale further urged the public to continue social distancing, sanitize and always wear masks in the festive season and beyond as it is everyone’s responsibility to overcome the pandemic.

The health facility that recently celebrated its 25th anniversary was also awarded at the 8th Visionaries of Uganda Awards as the best revolutionary private hospital of the year for their outstanding contribution towards Uganda Middle Income status aspiration and vision 2040.

Case also recently affirmed to the public that they will anytime soon start to handle cardiovascular issues after the last set of equipment for their Cath Lab arrived in the country.

They explained that once this Cath Lab is fully operational in a few weeks’ time, they will be more or less able to treat a wide number of the cardiovascular diseases locally eliminating the need for people to travel abroad.

A Cardiac Catheterization Lab, is a special unit where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. CVD includes Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack).