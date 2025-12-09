President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced that Bunyoro will receive a new industrial park and an additional skilling hub as part of the government’s continued efforts to expand industrialisation and youth empowerment.

The President made the pledge today during his first campaign rally in Bunyoro sub region at Buyanja Village, Kamurasi Ward, Kibaale Town Council in Kibaale District, where he also presented the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s core contributions to Uganda over the last 40 years.

President Museveni said peace— the first NRM contribution— remains the foundation of Uganda’s progress, reminding residents that they directly witnessed ADF incursions in Muzizi before the government defeated them.

He also praised the Church of Owobusobozi Bisakka for promoting unity, which he said complements the NRM’s rejection of sectarian politics.

On development, the President dismissed past claims that his government neglected Bunyoro, saying the NRM prioritises projects based on strategy, not populism. He pointed to completed infrastructure such as the Hoima–Kyegegwa road and other major economic and social facilities across the region.

President Museveni emphasised that development must go hand in hand with wealth creation— the third NRM contribution. He advised residents to adopt the four-acre model for small landholders, which focuses on coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, poultry and fish farming.

The President cited success stories such as Ms. Deziranta Tumusime of Rubirizi and Mr. Johnson Basangwa of Kamuli, whose incomes transformed after adopting NRM-guided enterprise approaches and PDM support. For those with vast land, he recommended ventures like tea and cotton.

On job creation, President Museveni said most employment comes from private enterprise—factories, ICT, services and commercial agriculture—highlighting the impact of existing industrial parks in Namanve, Mbale and Kapeka.

Responding to local demands, President Museveni said Kibaale deserves its own industrial park to add value to regional products. He noted that while Kabalega Industrial Park exists for petroleum-related industries, Bunyoro now needs another park dedicated to broader production.

“We need about 10 square miles for the industrial park, and we shall get it,” he assured, adding that the government will also construct an additional Skilling Hub to equip young people with employable skills.

The Second National Vice Chairperson- NRM and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among thanked the President for sustained development in Bunyoro and urged residents to support him in the upcoming election.

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja hailed the President for championing women emancipation, saying her own rise to Parliament and premiership reflects the opportunities women now enjoy.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Hon. Jonard Asiimwe pledged to follow up on the industrial park implementation.

Kibaale District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Matovu Fred thanked the President for the transformative projects in Bunyoro such as Kabalega International Airport, Hoima City Stadium, the regional public university and improved road networks. He reaffirmed the district’s readiness to enhance development, noting that 110 acres have already been secured for the proposed industrial park in Kibaale.