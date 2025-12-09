President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, has today concluded his campaign rallies in the Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions with a major address in Kyenjojo District.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout and reiterated the NRM’s commitment to peace, wealth creation and accountable leadership.

“I am glad to have concluded my campaign rallies in both the Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions here in Kyenjojo today. I thank you for the massive support,” President Museveni said.

The President,who was accompanied by the First Daughter, Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni, made the remarks while addressing thousands of supporters at Katoosa Primary School playground.

Speaking on wealth creation, President Museveni drew from historical records to underline that Uganda has always been a wealthy country, even before the advent of modern infrastructure.

He cited the writings of explorer Henry Morton Stanley, who passed through parts of Bunyoro-Kitara during the Emin Pasha Relief Expedition between 1887 and 1889.

President Museveni noted that Stanley observed the abundance of wealth in the region despite the absence of electricity or tarmacked roads.

“He wrote that this country was rich at a time when there was no electricity and no tarmac roads. The wealth was already here,” the President said, adding that this historical reality explains why the NRM places emphasis on wealth creation at household level.

He further referenced Stanley’s later reflections in 1889, when the explorer described the vast banana plantations he encountered, noting that their shade ‘covered a multitude of huts’, observations that reminded him of Uganda and Buganda in particular.

President Museveni reminded the gathering that peace remains the foundation of all development, especially for communities bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has experienced prolonged insecurity.

“The parents of these young people know the history. They witnessed insecurity here and in the neighbouring Congo? For the last 40 years, the NRM has maintained peace, and you can see the difference,” he said, adding that sustaining peace requires continued public support.

On infrastructure, the President outlined key road projects undertaken in the region, including the Karuma–Masindi–Hoima–Kagadi–Kyenjojo corridor.

He said upgrading works are ongoing on the Kyenjojo (Kihura)–Bwizi–Rwamwanja–Kahunge road, covering 68 kilometres, as well as the Mpara–Bwizi road. He also announced that the government is set to commence works on the Fort Portal–Kijura road.

“If you were to give marks at this point, you should give us about eight out of ten,” President Museveni remarked.

He also acknowledged challenges on the Mubende–Fort Portal road, noting that rehabilitation works have started after delays caused by poor planning and lack of prioritisation.

“We must always begin with basics like roads and electricity. Even God took six days to create the world,” the President said.

He added that the government allocates about Shs1.2 billion annually for murram road maintenance, but cautioned that the funds must be properly utilised.

Turning to the Parish Development Model (PDM), President Museveni reaffirmed the government’s zero tolerance to misuse of the funds, stressing that they are strictly meant for poor households.

“The PDM funds are for uplifting the poor. Anyone who diverts or mismanages this money will be held accountable,” he said.

The President emphasized that PDM remains a cornerstone of the government’s strategy to move households from subsistence into the money economy through productive income-generating activities.

He also reminded communities that leadership of parish SACCOs is elected by adult members and urged wananchi to take responsibility.

“If the SACCO committee is not performing well, call a general meeting and remove them,” he said.

President Museveni further noted that widespread access to mobile phones is itself a sign of development.

“Today, almost everyone has a phone in their pocket. That is progress,” he said.

The President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Kyenjojo District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

The rally also featured testimony from Ms. Cedon Kokugonza, a beneficiary of the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Kyenjojo.

Ms. Kokugonza said she dropped out of school in Senior Two and remained stranded until she learnt about the skilling hub, where she was admitted to train in hairdressing at no cost.

“Everything was free , accommodation, food and training,” she said.

After completing the course, she secured employment and earned Shs400,000, which she supplemented with support from her parents to raise start-up capital of Shs500,000.

She now owns a salon, keeps poultry and employs three workers.

“My life changed forever,” Ms. Kokugonza said.

On her part , the Speaker of Parliament and National Resistance Movement Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anitah Among praised President Museveni for championing critical infrastructure development and supporting improved service delivery in the district.

Rt. Hon. Among thanked the people of Kyenjojo for the warm reception and acknowledged the presence of religious leaders, local authorities and party structures.

“I thank you all for coming and for the warm welcome. I also recognise our religious leaders who are here with us today. Your presence reflects the unity and faith of the people of Kyenjojo,” she said.

She also thanked the President for prioritising road infrastructure in the region, noting that several key routes linking Kyenjojo to neighbouring districts are currently under construction or rehabilitation.

She also acknowledged the government’s commitment to upgrading the Kyenjojo–Kyakatwire–Kamwenge road, noting that while the pledge has been long-standing, its inclusion in the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) is a significant step towards its eventual construction.

“We thank you for ensuring that this road has been captured under NDP IV. It gives us confidence that the people of Kyenjojo have been heard,” she said.

On health services, Rt Hon. Among expressed concern about congestion at Kyenjojo General Hospital, noting that the facility continues to receive a high number of patients from within and beyond the district.

She appealed for support to secure additional land to allow expansion and modernization of the hospital.

“Kyenjojo General Hospital is increasingly overcrowded. We humbly request support to acquire more land so that it can be expanded into a more modern facility,” they said.

The Speaker also asked to consider increasing funding for road maintenance in the district, with district leaders noting that Kyenjojo’s size and road network are comparable to major regional districts such as Fort Portal and Kasese.

“Given the size of Kyenjojo, we may need to double the district road maintenance fund to keep our roads in good condition,” they said.

The NRM Chairperson for Kyenjojo, Mr. Edward Nkonge Rwamwaro credited President Museveni’s leadership for sustaining peace, unity and steady socio-economic transformation in the district and across the country.

Mr. Rwamwaro said Uganda’s 40 years of peace have created a firm foundation for development, allowing communities in Kyenjojo to focus on wealth creation and service delivery.

“We thank President Museveni for the peace that has prevailed in Uganda for all these years. For four decades, our country has remained stable, and this has enabled our people to work, invest and plan for the future,” Mr. Rwamwaro said.

He commended the President for consistently championing national unity since 1986, noting that the message of working together has helped Ugandans overcome divisions and concentrate on shared progress.

“Since 1986 up to today, the President has continuously preached unity. He united Ugandans and reminded us that development can only come when we work together as one people,” he added.

He said the government’s wealth creation agenda is now bearing visible results in Kyenjojo, citing interventions under the Parish Development Model and Emyooga programmes.

He also thanked the President for the construction of Kyenjojo Presidential zonal Skilling hub that has benefitted many unprivileged youth that had lost hope after dropping out of school.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for this hub because so far about 175 youth have benefited. This has saved and changed lives forever because they get skills at a free cost,” he said.

Mr. Rwamwaro reported that Kyenjojo District, which has 31 sub-counties and town councils, 167 parishes and 892 villages, has so far received over Shs51.6bn under PDM, benefiting 51,799 households, representing 39.5% of the district’s total households.

“The wealth creation gospel that President Museveni introduced is working. Thousands of households in Kyenjojo are already benefiting, and more will continue to be reached,” he said.

Under the Emyooga programme, he noted that the district has 54 SACCOs with 25,336 members, which have collectively received Shs2.76 billion, boosting small businesses and household incomes.

Mr. Rwamwaro also highlighted progress in infrastructure and agriculture, thanking the government for coffee value-addition machines and the construction of community access roads which have improved market access and rural connectivity.

In the education sector, he said Kyenjojo now has 128 government primary schools enrolling nearly 79,000 pupils, and 11 government secondary schools offering Universal Secondary Education and post-O-Level training.

He welcomed the ongoing construction of three seed secondary schools, describing it as a major step toward expanding access to secondary education, especially in underserved sub-counties.

Health service delivery has also improved, according to Mr. Rwamwaro, with the district hosting a hospital, a Health Centre IV and multiple Health Centre IIIs.

He said government plans to construct additional Health Centre IIIs in several sub-counties and it would further reduce the distance residents travel to access healthcare.

On water and sanitation, the NRM Chairperson said the government investments have significantly expanded access to safe water through boreholes and piped water systems, benefiting tens of thousands of residents in both rural and urban areas. He acknowledged ongoing projects and rehabilitations aimed at addressing remaining gaps, particularly in hard-to-reach villages.

Mr. Rwamwaro further welcomed the extension of electricity to Kyenjojo District, saying it has boosted businesses and service delivery, and expressed optimism that the remaining sub-counties will be connected in the next government term.

“All these achievements show what peace, unity and focused leadership can deliver. As Kyenjojo, we remain grateful and committed to supporting programs that uplift our people and transform our district,” he said.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.