In a dramatic reshuffle that underscores its commitment to discipline and integrity, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has finally dropped and replaced troubled External Relations boss Micheal Katungi, replacing him with Rutasharara Steven. The move, announced last week, comes after months of speculation following Katungi’s legal woes in the United States, where he was invited to face charges related to drug and arms trafficking.

Katungi, once a respected Ugandan diplomat, had been serving as Commissioner for External Affairs and held a seat on the PLU’s top leadership. However, his troubles abroad threatened to dent the image of the movement, which has consistently positioned itself as a crusader for transparency, law, and order. In August, General Muhoozi- the PLU suprem3 leader announced on microblogging site- X ( formerly Twitter) that Katungi had ceased his role, but it was only last months that the final axe fell, signaling a new chapter for PLU’s diaspora leadership.

A Fresh Start for PLU in the US

The shake-up did not stop with Katungi. Sylvia Kakyo, who had been appointed by Katungi to serve as interim Chairperson of the PLU’s US chapter, was also dropped. In her place, PLU named Ronnie Kananura of Massachusetts as the new Chapter Chairperson. Observers have hailed these changes as a turning point for PLU, noting that the appointments reflect a deliberate effort to restore credibility and strengthen the organization’s footing in the diaspora.

Kakyo’s reign had been severely faced criticism over accusations of failure to unite the diaspora PLU members with specific accusations of being architects of endless wars that had threatened to rupture the group in its early stages.

The timing of the reshuffle is significant. PLU, which operates in close alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), is mobilizing support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s reelection bid in next year’s elections. The pressure group recently directed all its members to step down in favor of NRM flagbearers at various levels, signaling its role as a strategic partner in the broader campaign machinery.

Toyota Kaguta’s Mobilisation Strategy

The unveiling of the new leaders was formalized in a public memo dated November 10, 2025, signed by PLU National Vice Chairperson, Micheal Nuwagira Toyota Kaguta. In the memo, Toyota Kaguta emphasized the importance of the diaspora’s mobilisation strategy, urging the newly appointed sixty-member team to remain focused on transforming PLU’s presence in the United States.

“I am pleased to appoint you in your respective roles as Patriotic League of Uganda USA chapter leaders as stated herein. Your mobilisation strategy is of great impact to your compatriots,” the memo read.

Besides Rutasharara, Ronnie Kananura assumed the role of Chapter Chairperson. Kananura will be deputized by Gad Eteu, with Benita Lutaaya and Betty Kizito serving as Executive Secretary and Assistant Executive Secretary respectively.

Other notable appointments include Francis Nkuusa, Ronald Rutehenda, and Susan Gakwavu as Chief Mobilizers; Griffin Ruhakari as Programs Coordinator assisted by Sharifa Ariho Nyeko and Raymond Byaruhanga; and Peter Gideon Okello alongside Gloria Birungi as Media and Communications officers. The Youth Wing will be coordinated by Mary Tracy Nalwadda, Tami Namala, and Ronnie Byaruhanga.

Regional coordinators were also named: Andrew Mwase for the Northeast, Andrew Mugenyi for the Midwest, Brian Kwesiga for the Southeast, Christine Mutooro for the Southwest, and Steven Osita for the West. Each regional coordinator has been allocated a deputy, with additional representatives appointed for individual states.

Leaders React with Optimism

The new appointments have been met with enthusiasm, with leaders pledging to prioritize the movement’s agenda over personal interests. Ronnie Kananura, the new Chapter Chairperson, welcomed his appointment with a message of reconciliation and unity.

“Our first task should be to build cohesion by reaching out to our friends who may not be lucky to be named into leadership roles but have very unique ideas that could help us move forward. That’s the essence of leadership,” Kananura said, praising the new team as “men and women of substance” and hailing the appointing authority for being “spot on.”

Betty Kizito, the new Assistant Executive Secretary, echoed similar sentiments. “I am honored by this appointment and thankful for the trust and confidence placed in me. The new PLU USA Diaspora team truly deserved this opportunity, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” she noted. Kizito also expressed gratitude to the outgoing leadership for their sacrifices during the formative stages of the chapter.

“Under the gallant new leadership, there is no doubt that we shall continue the good work we started, making sure PLU not only keeps adding real value to Ugandans in the diaspora but most importantly strengthening the bonds that unite us,” she added.

Francis Nkuusa, one of the newly appointed Chief Mobilizers, emphasized that the group’s efforts would extend beyond the diaspora. “We all know the seriousness of these roles. We know that our leader directed us to support President Museveni as he campaigns for the presidency. Our role, therefore, will not be confined to the Diaspora alone but also on ground at home. We can assure the country that we shall not let down our Supreme leader who has trusted us,” Nkuusa declared.

Discipline and Integrity at the Core

For many observers, the removal of Katungi and Nakyo represents more than just a personnel change. It is a reaffirmation of PLU’s commitment to discipline and integrity, values that General Muhoozi has consistently championed. Katungi’s legal troubles had cast a shadow over the movement, threatening to undermine its credibility at a critical moment. By decisively cutting ties, Muhoozi has sent a clear message that PLU will not tolerate any actions that compromise its mission or tarnish its image.

The new appointments, particularly in the US chapter, are expected to energize PLU’s diaspora base and strengthen its role in mobilizing support for the NRM. With a diverse team of leaders drawn from across the United States, the chapter is well-positioned to rally Ugandans abroad behind the reelection bid of President Museveni, while also reinforcing PLU’s vision of unity, transparency, and law and order.