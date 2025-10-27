On the 24th of October 2025, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) and Action for Development of Local Communities (ADOL), in partnership with the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) , organized a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) for Napak District.

The event aimed to promote transparency, accountability, and improved service delivery.

The Forum took place at the Farmers Hall in Napak District headquarters.

During his opening remarks, RDC Mr. Odongo Milton thanked KACC and ADOL for their support and funding of the DIPF. He assured participants that the government is committed to providing better services to the people of Karamoja.

Mr. Lochap Alfred, representing the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), expressed appreciation for the heads of departments who attended the Forum in large numbers.

During the discussions, KACC highlighted key issues such as inadequate water supply in Kangole Town Council and Nakichumet Health Centre II, as well as the long-standing disrepair of the Lotome Bridge. ADOL raised concerns about overcrowding in primary schools due to limited infrastructure.

In response, RDC Odongo , who is also the chairperson of the DIPF, reiterated that the government is planning to rehabilitate the Lotome Bridge. This bridge connects Kangole Town council, via Lotome, to Lorengedwat Subcounty and has been broken for some years without repair.

He encouraged government officials to regularly participate in DIPFs to better understand and address the challenges affecting their communities. He also emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption to enhance effective service delivery.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the head of KACC, thanked the Napak district officials for responding to the issues raised, while Lorika Darlington, the Executive Director of ADOL, stated that DIPFs are the only tools to improve service delivery in the Karamoja Subregion.