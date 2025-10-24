H.E Sudhir Ruparelia, the Nepalese Honorary Consul General to Uganda, has been voted the best honorary consul general in Uganda following a three-month survey. The survey recognized his outstanding performance and contributions to promoting trade, tourism, and investment between Uganda and Nepal. Ugandans praised Ruparelia for enabling them to trade with Nepal and creating job opportunities for some in the Asian country. Sudhir was described by Ugandans as one who has enabled them to trade with Nepal and some now have jobs in Nepal. Sudhir is an inspiration to us and we commend him for connecting Uganda to Nepal.

As the Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda, Ruparelia’s role involves promoting economic and political ties between the two nations. He was appointed in February 2020 by the President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen bilateral relations between Uganda and Nepal. Ruparelia formally presented his credentials to Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Kutesa, on March 17, 2020, marking the opening of Nepal’s first consulate in Uganda, which is located at Crane Chambers in Kampala. As an honorary consul, he has been granted diplomatic privileges, such as official diplomatic vehicles, and his office is located at Crane Chambers in Kampala.

One of Ruparelia’s notable achievements is fostering community and cultural exchange between Uganda and Nepal. He marked Nepal’s Constitution Day with a public celebration that included cake cutting, bringing together staff and celebrating shared values with Ugandans. This event not only promoted cultural understanding but also showcased Ruparelia’s commitment to building strong relationships between the two nations. In September 2025, he hosted a celebration for Nepal’s Constitution Day in Kampala.

Ruparelia has also been instrumental in supporting youth and education in Uganda. An event was held to announce a scholarship program connecting Ugandan and Nepali youth. This initiative aims to promote educational exchange and cooperation between the two countries. By providing opportunities for young people, Ruparelia is contributing to the development of Uganda’s future leaders. He has been Supporting youth and education in Uganda through various initiatives.

As a businessman, Ruparelia has had a profound impact on Uganda’s economy. He is the founder of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, education, hospitality, and more. The group owns over 200 properties across Uganda and has invested in various sectors, including education and hospitality. Some of the notable companies under the Ruparelia Group include Speke Group of Hotels, Crane Management Services, Premier Roses Limited, Goldstar Insurance Company Limited, Kampala International School Uganda, Kampala Parents School, Victoria University Kampala, Premier Recruitment Limited, Sanyu FM 88.2, and VCON Construction Uganda Limited.

Ruparelia’s business acumen and leadership skills have earned him numerous accolades. He was recognized by Public Opinions as a certified Uganda Development Champion in 2019 for his contribution towards attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. He has also been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in business by the Uganda Pentecostal University in recognition of his contribution to Uganda’s economic growth.

Ruparelia’s personal life is also worth noting. He was born in Kabatoro, Kasese District, in the Western Region of Uganda to an upper-middle-class Indian Gujarati family. His great-grandfather moved from India to Mombasa, Kenya in 1897, and set up a trading store there, before moving to Uganda in 1903. Ruparelia has two sisters and one brother. He attended Bat Valley Primary School in Kampala, from P1 to P6, then Jinja Main Street Primary School in Jinja for P7 and Jinja Secondary School. In 1971, he joined Kololo Senior Secondary School.

Ruparelia fled to the United Kingdom with his parents in 1972 at the age of 16, when then Ugandan president Idi Amin expelled all Asians from Uganda. Ruparelia returned to Uganda in 1985, with US$25,000 earned from several casual jobs including working in supermarkets, factories, and butcheries. He started selling beer and spirits imported from Kenya and later founded Crane Forex Bureau, Uganda’s first licensed forex bureau.

Today, Ruparelia is one of the wealthiest individuals in Uganda, with an estimated net worth of US$ 4 billion. He has been married to Jyotsna since 1977, and together they have three children: Meera, Sheena, and Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away. He has four grandchildren. Ruparelia lives in Kololo, Kampala, and owns the largest domestic residence in East Africa with 13,000 square meters (140,000 sq ft).

Ruparelia’s induction into the 2025 Uganda Development Champions Journal for best performing leaders is a testament to his dedication and commitment to promoting development and enhancing the lives of Ugandans. Public Opinions is the leading field-based organization dedicated to attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through public awareness, information dissemination, diplomatic advisory, training and mentorship, research, investment advisory, etc.

In conclusion, H.E Sudhir Ruparelia’s recognition as the best honorary consul general in Uganda is a well-deserved accolade. His contributions to promoting trade, tourism, and investment between Uganda and Nepal have had a significant impact on the economy and people of both countries. As he continues to play a leading role in promoting development and cooperation between Uganda and Nepal, we congratulate him on this achievement and look forward to his continued contributions.

