Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading indigenous financial institution, in partnership with Rotary Uganda, officially activated the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run at Nsambya Hospital, marking a powerful step in the country’s ongoing battle against cancer. The event, led by Rotary’s Hope Creator Presidents, sets the stage for the national marathon scheduled for August 31 at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

The activation comes against the backdrop of alarming cancer statistics. According to the Uganda Cancer Institute, approximately 33,000 Ugandans are diagnosed with cancer each year, underscoring the urgent need for sustained efforts in prevention, early detection, and access to quality care.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank and Rotary District 9213 Governor Nominee 2025/26, emphasized the bank’s long-standing commitment to community-centered causes.

“I want to thank Rotary for inviting us to be part of an engagement that is so dear to us as a people’s bank,” he said. “It is humbling that our bank gets the opportunity to be a key stakeholder in this initiative that is contributing positively to Uganda’s health system.”

Centenary Bank announced a contribution of UGX 500 million towards the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run—part of its annual commitment to dedicate 2% of net profits to corporate social investment projects that enhance healthcare, education, livelihoods, and environmental protection.

Rotary International Director Elect, Emmanuel Katongole, delivered a stirring keynote on the power of collective action for social good.

“Today, we are standing in solidarity with patients to restore hope,” he said. “When we come together as Rotarians, partners, and citizens, we can raise funds, restore dignity, extend life, and give our brothers and sisters a fighting chance. Let this be our legacy.”

Centenary Bank has supported 13 Rotary Cancer Runs to date, contributing more than UGX 3 billion towards cancer treatment and awareness initiatives. The bank has also collaborated with Rotary on over 300 health camps and various national health projects—including the construction of the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre and radiotherapy bunkers at Nsambya Hospital.

Additional initiatives backed by Centenary Bank include the Vijana Powa youth project, the Peace Center, the national blood bank, district conferences, malaria prevention efforts, cancer awareness parades, and early detection media campaigns.

Meanwhile, Centenary Bank serves over 3 million customers across Uganda with a strong network of 82 branches, 209 ATMs, and 8,000 Cente Agents. Its digital platforms—including CenteMobile, CenteAgent, CenteOnline, and CenteVisa cards—make banking more accessible. The bank’s mission is to provide appropriate financial services, especially microfinance, to all people in a sustainable and legally compliant manner.