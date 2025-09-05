PRESIDENT MUSEVENI GIVES ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TO KAMENGO ROADSIDE MARKET VENDORS

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended financial support to roadside market vendors in Kamengo sub-county, Mpigi district.

The business booster package was delivered today by State House officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor-Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and the Special Presidential Assistant in charge of Women Affairs, Ms. Flora Kabibi.

At least 173 vendors received Shs100,000 each as additional capital for their small enterprises.

Princess Nassolo urged the vendors to utilise the funds well to boost their small businesses.

“President Museveni opted to give you this money to help you grow your businesses. Utilise it well as you wait to benefit from other government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga,” she said.

Princess Nassolo further urged the vendors to elect leaders who matter and are able to contribute to their socio-economic transformation.

“Go for leaders who can help you develop; those who can lobby for you so that you can fully benefit from all government programs,” she noted.

She also called on the vendors to hold their leaders accountable for effective service delivery.

“Get in touch with your leaders to help you access government programs such as PDM and Emyooga. This money is meant to help you join the money economy and fight poverty.”

On her part, Ms. Kabibi emphasized that the vendors should not divert the money for personal use but inject it in their businesses to improve their household incomes.

She said President Museveni is a selfless leader who cares for the well being of all Ugandans, citing it as one of the reasons he decided to add them more capital for their enterprises.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. However small the money could be, use it well, it will help you grow your businesses.”

The vendors expressed gratitude to President Museveni for offering a helping hand to their businesses.

The Chairperson of Kamengo II Market, Ms. Josephine Namakula thanked President Museveni for sending a transparent team that delivered the package to the vendors.

“We have never benefited from PDM or Emyooga but at least this team has delivered what you have sent to us. We thank you President Museveni for this financial support,” she said.

Mr. Elliot Arinda, who deals in agricultural produce in Kamengo Market commended President Museveni and the NRM government for steering development in Uganda.

“Our President thank you for this support and we promise to vote for you in the forthcoming elections. May God bless you.”

On behalf of Kikunyu-Kanyike Market roadside vendors, Ms. Naluyima Rebecca hailed President Museveni for economically empowering Ugandans especially women.

“We promise you, Your Excellency, that we shall not disappoint you. We have already joined the money economy and now looking forward to improving our household incomes,” she said.

“This project does not discriminate against anyone based on their political affiliation. I belong to the Democratic Party but I have received the money.”

Ms. Josephine Nabatanzi, a tomato seller in Kikunyu-Kanyike Market, thanked President Museveni for coming to her rescue since she had run out of capital.

“You see, my stall has almost nothing but with this money, tomorrow I’m going to buy more tomatoes,” she said.

Another vendor in Kikunyu-Kanyike Market, Ms. Teddy Namanda also expressed gratitude to the President for the financial support.

“Thank you President Museveni for this money. I have received it and I’m going to add it to my business.”

