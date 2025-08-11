President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this afternoon arrived in Cairo, Egypt, for a three-day working state visit at the invitation of his host and counterpart, H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Touching down at Cairo International Airport, the President was warmly welcomed by Dr. Hani Sewilam, Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Uganda’s delegation led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Oryem, alongside Lt Gen. Charles Angina, the Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to Egypt.

Over the next two days, President Museveni and President El-Sisi will hold high-level bilateral talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders are expected to witness the signing of key agreements, address a joint press conference, and preside over a business forum to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and mutual development.

Earlier at Entebbe International Airport, President Museveni was seen off by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda; Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe ; Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, Commander of the UPDF Air Force; Mr. James Ochaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police; and Mr. Samuel Akena, Deputy Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons.