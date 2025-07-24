One of Jinja City’s mayoral aspirants Kirunda Mubarak promises a socio-economic transformative leadership once elected and one core sector will be to stimulate a mindset change among the residents who should be seeing garbage more as a money-making issue than dirt.

Kirunda Mubarak who was the Jinja Central Division chairman before Jinja attained a city status says he has gathered enough knowledge and skills from around the globe where garbage disposal and management are no longer a headache.

The October 1976-born from Bujagali in the then Budondo sub county to Hajji Abu Menya with roots in Bugweri, notes with concern that even after getting a city status, Jinja has stubbornly remained synonymous with garbage, dust and potholes, something he says is unacceptable in the modern era.

He says Jinja, a city with immense potential should be a shining example of inclusivity and harmony where residents from all walks of life regardless of socioeconomic status live together in a clean and thriving environment.

He blames this on both the so-called technical staff and the political wing who he describes as greedy, corrupt and unpatriotic citizens who sit at Town hall just to fleece the taxpayers for personal aggrandizement.

It is a common site to be greeted with swarms of flies scavenging on mountains of weeklong uncollected garbage amidst a foul stench near the Jinja central market which cost the taxpayers 28billion shillings to construct, courtesy of the African Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Uganda.

While the surroundings of the Jinja Central Market are marred by filth and disorganization, the market itself is ironically in a similar state with cobwebs and dust dominating the premises.

Given its importance as a food hub for city dwellers, expatriates, investors and tourists, one would expect a higher standard of cleanliness and organization.

Kirunda Mubarak promises to tackle these issues within six months in office stressing that one does not need to be a rocket scientist or a genius to make a positive change but rather simple logical thinking, common sense and a commitment to action

“…I have nearly two decades of experience as Jinja Central Division chairperson, and I pledge to activate and complete projects initiated during my tenure…,” he said.

What Is Garbage?

Garbage also known as municipal solid waste (MSW),according to environmental experts, refers to unwanted or discarded materials that are generated from daily activities in households, commercial establishments, institutions and industrial activities.

It can include a wide range of materials such as household waste like food waste, paper, plastic, glass and other materials discarded from homes. It also encompasses commercial waste generated from businesses, offices and other commercial establishments.

There is also industrial waste generated from manufacturing and industrial processes. Then there is organic waste like food waste, yard trimmings, and other biodegradable materials.

Inorganic waste-non-biodegradable include non-biodegradable materials like plastics, glass and metals.

Garbage can pose a great environmental and health risks if not managed properly and these risks include environmental pollution. Garbage can contaminate soil, water and air and harm wildlife.

Improperly managed garbage can attract pests, spread diseases and create unpleasant living conditions for residents.

Proper garbage management involves collecting, transporting and disposing in a way that minimizes its impact on human health and the environment. This includes recycling, composting and using sanitary landfills or other waste management facilities.

Development Strategies.

The politician, who defected from the Najanakumbi-based FDC to NUP, has also promised to complete the Kakindu Stadium under the Kakindu Community complex despite the matter being in court.

“…I am a defender of public goods, and this stance has put me at odds with the Indian community, which asserts ownership over the Kakindu Complex…,” Mubarak claimed.

The 49-year-old politician who refers to himself as “Eng.” Kirunda Mubarak despite lacking formal credentials, positions himself as a demand driven leader whose track record speaks for itself.

Mubarak’s new NUP party has its regional offices housed in his building along Nizam road.

In addition to completing the Kakindu Stadium, Kirunda Mubarak promises to establish an underground museum for Busoga aimed at showcasing the sub region’s rich cultural heritage. The museum, he says will attract tourists, researchers, experts and students thereby promoting cultural exchange and education.

Kirunda Mubarak also promises to install floodlights at Kakindu Stadium and introduce new sports like snooker, basketball, volleyball and netball, among others. This, he believes will create recreational spaces for residents and talent development for the youth.

Mubarak also unveils plans to rezone Jinja City dividing it into two distinct areas, namely an urban wing dedicated to businesses, trade and settlements and a rural section covering the fertile Budondo which would be exclusively for agriculture.

This he claims will optimize land use and boost productivity.

Furthermore, Kirunda Mubarak vows to encourage city dwellers to adopt modern architecture, constructing skyscrapers to alleviate pressure on land and move away from the current disorganized colonial-era layout.

“…this approach will help address the challenges posed by population growth and land scarcity, transforming Jinja City into a more efficient and sustainable urban hub…,” he emphasized.

Just to add to the layers of his controversy and comedy, Kirunda Mubarak is now calling for the dismantling of the Bujagali hydroelectric power dam, a multi-billion-dollar project which is generating electricity to Ugandans since 2012.

Without giving empirical facts, Mubarak blames the dam for degrading the environment and scenic beauty of the falls which was once a major tourist attraction.

He says once in office, his administration will consider relocating the power station downstream to revitalize Jinja’s economy something that is likely to trigger concerns about the feasibility and implications of such a massive undertaking.

Critics will bash Kirunda Mubarak for his apparent ignorance about many things including national assets like power stations which no single person wakes up in the morning and dismantle.

Wealth Creation

On wealth creation strategy, Kirunda Mubarak, a known critic of NRM says he will embark on a sensitization programme on how to combat poverty through small scale industries like cottages so common in India.

He says like is the case in Asian countries India and Japan, one can be in his residence but can do so many things like making liquid soap, candles and others or doing simple agriculture and backyard farming.

Kirunda Mubarak’s adoption of the ‘wealth creation’ mantra, a term closely associated with President Museveni’s economic policies takes on a distinct flavor in his mayoral bid.

Unlike President Museveni’s focus on agricultural development and industrialization through initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Mubarak’s vision for wealth creation in Jinja city emphasizes urban development and innovative land use.

His proposals for rezoning the city, promoting skyscrapers and establishing an underground museum at Kakindu Stadium suggest a more urban-centric approach to wealth creation.

Kirunda Mubarak has also come out strongly against Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo’s Trade order policy describing it as a flop due to its poor and reckless enforcement.

According to Mubarak, the policy has had a devastating impact on the lives of many women and youth leading to widespread unemployment. He argues that the policy’s implementation has been marred by extortion with enforces using it as a tool to exploit traders.

In contrast, Kirunda Mubarak promises to adopt a more inclusive approach and humane to trade policy once elected.

He vows to hold wide consultation sessions with stakeholders including traders, residents and enforcement officers and leaders to develop a Trade Order policy that balances the need for orderly trade with the welfare of traders particularly vulnerable groups like the youth and women.

He further argues that cities should be spaces of opportunity for all not just monopolies for the wealthy who make or influence reckless and selfish decisions.

He thinks and believes Jinja City can be a place where everyone co exists as even the affluent need the less fortunate just as the poor need the rich. This perspective underscores Kirunda Mubarak’s commitment to creating an inclusive urban environment where residents can thrive.