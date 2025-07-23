President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today joined the family of the Late. Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba to pay tribute to the retired Supreme Court Judge in Buziga, Kampala.

Prof. Kanyeihamba, 85,died on Monday 14th July, 2025 at Nakasero Hospital after years of recurring illness.

He was a prominent legal scholar and a towering figure in Uganda’s legal and political landscape, renowned for his advocacy for constitutionalism, human rights, and judicial independence. His lasting contributions significantly influenced Uganda’s legal framework, including a key role in drafting the 1995 Constitution.

Prof. Kanyeihamba’s widow, Susan née Randall Kanyeihamba, along with their children, Joel Matsiko and Nyakwezi, received the President as he expressed his sorrow over the passing of their loved one.

In his heartfelt address, President Museveni expressed gratitude for having associated with Prof. Kanyeihamba when he was still alive, describing him as a contributor to Uganda’s liberation.

“Uganda and Africa at large were in a crisis and part of the problem was the politics of identity so when our people came like the Rugundas, Mbabazi and others who left, we came with a different emphasis on politics of interest against the politics of identity. And Kanyeihamba joined us and he has been part of us, all this time,” he said.

“That’s why I came to salute his contribution and let you know that we valued his input. So I want to extend our condolences from the NRM and my family because he was also an associate of our other relatives who are lawyers like John Kazoora.”

President Museveni also reminisced about the first time he met Prof. Kanyeihamba.

“I met Kanyeihamba for the first time when we had a big debate at Makerere University. It must have been either 1969 or 1970. This debate involved Prof. Mazrui who was a reactionary and Prof. Rodney who was a revolutionary. I was part of that group and it was a very big clash between Mazrui and Rodney. Kanyeihamba was there, he was a big lawyer and older than us. That was my first time to see him,” he narrated.

“I didn’t see him again until 1979 when we kicked out Idi Amin then Prof. Lule appointed him as Attorney General or what. He was with us in the cabinet for just 68 days. When we went to fight in 1981, I saw Kanyeihamba again in the UK. He was part of our external committee.”

President Museveni further revealed that when the NRM came into power, Prof. Kanyeihamba joined the establishment.

“When we came into government, he became part of us. When we expanded the NRC, he was elected in Rubanda as Member of Parliament. He later became Judge of the High Court.”

The President’s visit was attended by notable figures including former Prime Ministers Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda and Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi who also shared glowing tributes to the late Professor.