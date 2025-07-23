KAMPALA, Uganda – July 23, 2025 – Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s premier five-star lakeside destination, is making significant strides in eco-tourism and leadership development, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality and high-profile event hosting.

Nestled on 90 acres along Lake Victoria, the resort is blending luxury with environmental responsibility while equipping its staff to meet global standards. In March 2024, Speke Resort actively participated in Global Recycling Day, launching initiatives to reduce waste and promote recycling among staff and guests.

These efforts included minimizing single-use plastics, optimizing resource use, and raising awareness about environmental conservation. The resort’s eco-conscious operations extend to energy efficiency, water conservation, and sustainable landscaping, preserving the natural beauty of its waterfront ecosystem. By sourcing fresh ingredients from local farmers for its nine award-winning dining venues, Speke Resort supports regional agriculture and reduces its carbon footprint, aligning with Uganda’s growing eco-tourism agenda. These initiatives not only enhance the guest experience but also position the resort as a model for sustainable tourism in East Africa.

Complementing its environmental efforts, Speke Resort has prioritized leadership training to maintain its reputation for excellence. In 2024, the resort conducted comprehensive staff training programs focused on service quality, team management, and guest satisfaction.

These sessions equipped employees with skills to handle the demands of hosting major international events, such as the upcoming 11th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and 9th Africa Engineering Conference, set for September 14–20, 2025, at the resort’s state-of-the-art 4,000-seater Convention Centre. Training emphasized effective communication, conflict resolution, and operational efficiency, ensuring staff can deliver world-class experiences.

This investment in professional development underscores Speke Resort’s commitment to empowering its team to manage high-profile gatherings, including the recent Africa AI Summit and the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup.

Despite its successes, the resort has faced challenges, with some guests noting occasional disorganization and a 2024 X post highlighting a scheduling conflict involving a wedding. However, Speke Resort continues to attract global attention, with its luxurious accommodations, Olympic-sized pool, equestrian center, and premium spa services. As it prepares to host more international events, Speke Resort Munyonyo remains a beacon of sustainable luxury and professional excellence in Uganda’s hospitality sector.

For more information, visit www.spekeresort.com or follow updates on X.