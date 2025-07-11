Hudson Mutumba, also known as Hudson Hunx, is a talented recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer from Uganda under the management of Black Effect Records with a passion for Afrobeats, R&B, and reggae.

Hudson Hunx has just released a single titled Okikola Otya, which he wrote and produced himself from Crxtalmind studios.

The inspiration behind the song is the beauty about women.

“Some women stand out from others. You see a lot of women, but there are others you see who are amazingly different. That’s where “Okikola Natya” comes from. Basically asking those women “how do you do it,” Hudson reveals.

He adds that Okikola Otya is not the only song he has written or produced but has worked on a lot of songs for some upcoming artists that have neither been played on TV or radio.

Hudson’s background

Born on October 5, 1993 at Rubaga Hospital. He was raised in Rubaga Lungujja and is a cherished son among eleven siblings who have played a big role in shaping his artistic journey.

“I come from a musical family, my sisters used to sing and my brothers play instruments,” he adds.

With this background, unlike many parents who detest their children doing music, his parents have been supportive. They didn’t have anything about it other than wishing him the best.

From Church, Hudson joined Coco Cola rated next project in 2014 where he emerged among the top 10.

It was until 2020 that he released an album called Mutima which has a total of 10 love and gospel songs.

Mutumba has also done background vocals for Ayra star, Juliana Kanyomozi, Maddox Ssematimba, Myko Ouma, Irene Namubiru, Azawi, Naava Grey on their shows.