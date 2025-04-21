Police in Kasese District have arrested three men accused of masquerading as military officials attached to State House, Entebbe, in a suspected case of high-level impersonation and fraud.

The suspects — identified as Byabagambi Godwin (42), a resident of Milo 1, North Division in Mbarara City; Twesigye Richard (48), of Nyaruhanga Cell, Ruhaama Sub-county in Ntungamo District; and Baluku Isaac (47), a resident of Kabuyiri I Cell, Mpondwe Town Council in Kasese District — were arrested on April 20, 2025, at Bwera Police Station in Kasese.

The trio allegedly claimed to be high-ranking officials from State House on a special assignment, but failed to present any credible identification or documentation when questioned by authorities. Their suspicious conduct caught the attention of security personnel, prompting Bwera Division District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tai Ramadan, to order their immediate arrest.

A search of their vehicle, a Toyota Wish registration number UBK 573D, yielded a sharp knife and several suspicious stamps bearing the names of various companies, suggesting a possible involvement in forgery and fraudulent dealings.

Following their arrest, the suspects were detained and charged with impersonation. Police say the case file is being prepared and will be submitted for sanctioning, after which the suspects are expected to appear in court.

Kasese Police spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime issued a cautionary statement urging members of the public who may have interacted with or been defrauded by the suspects to come forward.

“We are calling upon anyone who might have been affected by these individuals to report to the nearest police station with any information that could support investigations and aid in prosecution,” SP Tumushime said.

The arrests come amid growing concern over the rise in cases involving people impersonating security or government officials to gain access, influence, or defraud unsuspecting citizens. Police have reiterated their warning to the public to always verify the identities of people claiming to represent state institutions.