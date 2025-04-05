In a pivotal decision aimed at tackling Kampala’s flooding nightmare, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Council has approved a move to work hand-in-hand with competent local investors to develop, cover, and upgrade drainage channels across the city.

The resolution, passed during a fiery council session on April 3, 2025, came with a sharp rejection of Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s recent accusations against businessman Dr. Hajji Hamis Kiggundu and former Acting Executive Director Frank Nyakana Rusa. Councilors dismissed Lukwago’s claims as politically charged and legally unsound, choosing instead to recognize Rusa with an official commendation for his exemplary leadership. The Council emphasized that partnering with the private sector under close KCCA supervision is the only viable path to ending the city’s chronic flood disasters.

Lukwago, who has long positioned himself as a fierce critic of city developers, had accused Dr. Kiggundu of illegally reconstructing the Jugula drainage channel near Nakivubo, alleging it caused the devastating floods that recently crippled Kampala.

He further implicated Frank Nyakana Rusa, demanding his interdiction from the office of Director of Legal Affairs, claiming he backed the project while serving as Acting Executive Director between September and December 2024.

The council, however, was in no mood for theatrics. Members tabled official records showing that Ham Enterprises (U) Ltd., the company owned by Dr. Kiggundu, had submitted all construction plans to KCCA by law. The plans were reviewed and approved on December 9, 2024.

It was revealed that the charges Lukwago cited had not only been dismissed by the KCCA magistrate court on January 14, 2025, but had been wrongly filed against Dr. Kiggundu personally, rather than his company—violating the legal principle of limited liability.

Councillors described the charges as malicious, biased, and legally irregular. They criticised Lukwago for consistently promoting personal vendettas instead of offering leadership grounded in facts and development priorities.

His conduct was labelled unprofessional, with members pointing out that the actual cause of floods across the city stemmed from years of neglect, poor solid waste disposal in open drainages, and the lack of modern infrastructure—not the efforts of developers like Ham Enterprises, who are working to fix these problems.

Ironically, while most parts of Kampala flooded in March—including Clock Tower, Kawempe, Natete, Kamwokya, Kinawataka, Forest Mall Nakawa, Zana, and parts of the Northern Bypass—the areas around Nakivubo remained dry. This, the council agreed, was evidence of the success of the Jugula channel works led by Ham Enterprises under Rusa’s oversight during his tenure as acting ED.

In a dramatic turn of events, the council shifted the spotlight to Rusa, commending his exemplary service and presenting him with a Certificate of Appreciation. The award, inscribed with the words “We appreciate your noble service for the Capital City (Kampala) as Acting E.D.,” was handed over amid applause, with photos of Rusa holding the framed certificate against the backdrop of the Ugandan and KCCA flags quickly circulating online.

The session marked a turning point in KCCA’s approach to flood management, and members resolved that the authority should partner with credible local investors to develop and upgrade the city’s drainage systems, especially as funding from the central government remains insufficient and foreign aid continues to decline.

Drawing comparisons with modern cities that have invested in underground drainage, the council emphasised the need to shift away from Kampala’s outdated open channels, which are prone to blockage by solid waste.

Members warned against politicising development efforts and called for unity in advancing Kampala’s progress. They stressed that KCCA’s mandate is to serve all Ugandans holistically, not to be driven by personal emotions or political rivalries. The council also issued a passionate call to government entities to support, rather than frustrate, local investors who can solve real urban challenges.

The events of April 3 left no doubt about where the council stands. While Lukwago walked in seeking to indict others, he walked out politically bruised, his credibility shaken by a united council determined to focus on solutions rather than blame.

As Kampala looks to the future, the city may finally be turning a corner—one paved not with finger-pointing, but with partnership, progress, and homegrown leadership.