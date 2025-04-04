The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has rallied the people of Mityana District and Uganda at large to stump out any form of electoral violence and crimes.

“Also, as we enter the elections period (starting with the internal party elections), you are called upon to be vigilant to stump out electoral violence and crimes,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks today while commissioning the newly constructed office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Mityana District.

Hon. Babalanda also expressed gratitude to the people of Mityana for working with the authorities to eliminate the criminal activities involving land evictions.

“The incidences have significantly reduced and for this I thank you very much. However, I challenge you to keep up the spirit and not to give the enemy any gaps,”she said.

“I also wish to remind all of you that the President is soon to visit Mityana on his PDM zonal tour. We need to prepare for this visit.”

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda reminded the people of Mityana that the work of the RDC is very crucial in ensuring that the government programs and policies are implemented effectively at the grassroots levels.

“This Office is part of our grand-plan to position the RDCs to effectively contribute to service delivery, effective governance, coordination and implementation of government programs,”she noted.

“The Office Block of Mityana will particularly provide the platform for the RDCs to engage with the community, listen to their concerns, and provide guidance and support where needed.

I am therefore confident that this new block will enhance the working conditions of our RDC team to deliver quality services to our citizens.”

The Minister further urged the RDC team and all the staff of the office to work closely with the district leadership, local councilors, and the community to ensure that they deliver on the NRM government’s promise of effective service delivery and security.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, for a long time now, the NRM party has fulfilled its promises on nearly all the fronts in its manifesto. We have delivered prosperity, peace, and stability and laid key infrastructures in all corners of our beloved country,” Hon. Babalanda noted.

“I therefore take the opportunity of this commissioning to remind us of the reason to continue supporting the NRM as we strive to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities. Let us work together to ensure that Mityana district continues to thrive and benefit from the many initiatives and programs implemented by our government.”

The RDC of Mityana, Mr. Joseph Drake Mukiibi thanked the government through the Office of the President for putting up a magnificent structure to house the Office of the RDC.

The RDC also informed the Minister that through the support of the Office of the President, his office has been able to effectively and efficiently fulfill their mandate.

“We have had the wrong elements of the bijambiya people but I want to thank the security organs led by the RPC, RISO, among others because with their support we have been able to curtail them. Right now we have peace.”