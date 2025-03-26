La Cabana at Speke Apartments Wampewo Unveils an Easter Extravagan

As Easter approaches, La Cabana Restaurant at Speke Apartments Wampewo is pulling out all the stops to transform the holiday weekend into a memorable celebration for couples, families, and kids alike.

Nestled in the heart of Kampala, this culinary gem is rolling out a lineup of irresistible meals, live entertainment, and fun activities, cementing its reputation as a go-to destination for exceptional dining and warm hospitality.

Speke Apartments Wampewo, renowned for its stylish residences catering to both short and long stays, doubles as a haven of comfort and convenience. Whether you’re a traveler seeking a luxurious retreat or a local craving a standout meal, this upscale spot delivers. La Cabana, its flagship restaurant, is the jewel in its crown—celebrated for its impeccable service, vibrant ambiance, and a menu that fuses international flair with local charm.

Kicking off the Easter festivities, La Cabana is serving up a classic burger paired with a refreshing mocktail for just UGX 60,000 throughout the weekend. It’s the perfect treat for those looking to unwind with a casual yet flavorful bite.

But the real showstopper comes on Easter Sunday, dubbed “Egg-stra Easter.” Patrons can savor Brazilian premium churrasco—a succulent, slow-roasted meat experience—complemented by a glass of house wine, fresh juice, or soda. Priced at UGX 160,000 for adults and UGX 80,000 for children, it’s a feast designed to delight every palate. The day promises more than just food, with a live band setting the mood, plus face painting and egg painting to keep the little ones entertained.

Easter Monday brings another treat, with the same churrasco indulgence slashed to UGX 105,000 per person—a steal for a day of premium dining and relaxation. It’s a fitting finale to a weekend crafted for memory-making.

Speke Apartments Wampewo’s reputation as a premier destination shines through in this Easter lineup. Beyond its elegant accommodations, it’s a place where exceptional service and a welcoming vibe converge, making La Cabana the heartbeat of the property.

Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic escape or a family hunting for holiday fun, this Easter at La Cabana promises to deliver joy, flavor, and a touch of class that’s unmistakably Speke. Book your spot—Kampala’s finest Easter awaits!