Now, Uganda’s Parliament, adrift in his absence, struggles with a tide of fading decorum and tarnished trust, a stark lament for the era he briefly ushered in.

The grand chambers of Uganda’s most honorable House, once a stage where Jacob Oulanyah’s silken bow ties and impeccable suits graced the speaker’s chair, now seem to yearn for his refined presence.

Three years have passed since his untimely departure, yet the echoes of his measured pronouncements and the flash of his sartorial elegance linger, a pitful reminder of a brief, incandescent era of hope that a son from Omoro district had brought to the legislative arm.

Oulanyah was more than a speaker; he was an embodiment of parliamentary dignity. Each perfectly knotted bow tie, each tailored suit, was a visual testament to his respect for the institution, a silent declaration that decorum and substance were not mutually exclusive.

He conducted the house like a maestro, his voice a balm to the often-raucous debates, and his legal mind was the guiding sword of the legislative process. He demanded not just adherence to the rules, but a commitment to the spirit of reasoned discourse.

During his brief tenure, a glimmer of optimism ignited across the nation. Ugandans, weary of political theatrics, found a renewed faith in their Parliament. Oulanyah’s presence promised a departure from the norm, a return to the ideals of integrity and accountability. He was a symbol of hope, a promise of a Parliament that served the people, not the self-interests of a privileged few.

Yet, as the proverb whispers, a candle that burns brightest, burns out fastest and so it was with Jacob Oulanyah on 20th March 2022 a luminary whose brilliance illuminated Uganda’s political landscape. He vanished, a shadow slipping into the twilight, leaving behind an echoing absence. Though the state, and the devoted hands of doctors, tried hard to save him, death, with its unerring aim, claimed its prize, and he yielded to its immutable decree.

The veil fell, and he slipped beyond our sight, into the shadowed realm where whispers cease and time holds no sway. The vibrant son of Gulu, whose laughter once echoed through the halls of power, fell into an eternal silence. The voice that commanded respect, that offered solace, was stilled, leaving behind only the faint echo of remembered words. He, the pride of Uganda, returned not in triumph, but in a somber procession, a sealed box bearing the weight of a nation’s grief.

The hope he kindled, a flickering flame in a nation yearning for change, was cruelly extinguished, leaving behind a cold, empty hearth. Dreams, once vibrant and promising, lay shattered like fragile glass.

The country, draped in mourning, wept for a leader who embodied integrity, a guiding light lost in the sudden darkness. His family, their hearts torn asunder, grieved not just a patriarch, but a hero, a role model whose wisdom and strength had shaped their very being. The silence he left behind was deafening, a testament to the magnitude of his absence, a void that seemed to stretch into the very soul of Uganda.

The void left by his absence has been filled not by a successor of equal stature, but by a shadow of disillusionment. The very institution he sought to elevate now grapples with accusations of corruption, casting a pall over its once-promising image.

Cases of alleged impropriety, stemming from the very apex of power, have eroded public trust, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of those who once dared to hope.

The meticulous order he instilled has given way to a dissonance of discord, where heated exchanges often overshadow reasoned debate. The crisp, clean lines of his leadership have been replaced by a blur of accusations and counter-accusations, leaving the public to wonder where the respect for the hallowed chambers has gone.

The search for a successor who can truly fill Oulanyah’s “big shoes” is not merely a quest for a skilled parliamentarian. It is a yearning for a leader who can restore the lost faith, who can reclaim the dignity of the institution, and who can, once again, dress the Parliament in the robes of integrity.

The nation watches, longing for a return to the era of bow ties and unwavering principle, hoping that from the ashes of disillusionment, a new leader will rise, carrying the torch of Oulanyah’s enduring legacy, and restoring the lost hope.

May His Soul continue to Rest In Eternal Peace