Kabale – A Rwandan national, identified as Usanase Patrick alias Rasta, was killed by a mob at Burambira Cell in Katuna Town Council, Kabale District, after allegedly robbing and assaulting another Rwandan national.

According to Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, the incident occurred on March 17, 2025, at around 2:00 PM when Usanase reportedly attacked a fellow Rwandan and stole his belongings.

Witnesses, believed to be Rwandese nationals, pursued him as he fled across the border into Uganda through a porous entry point. The mob caught up with him, stoned him to death, and then fled back into Rwanda.

“The deceased had a long history of being a known thief. His body was found with bruises and injuries all over,” Maate stated.

Katuna Police Station was alerted about the incident by OC Station Katuna, Engemu Moses, who reported the matter and led a team of officers to the crime scene. The Kabale District Police Commander and the District Criminal Investigations Officer also deployed officers to examine and document the scene.

Maate confirmed that a murder case file has been opened, and investigations are ongoing. “We are carrying out inquiries into the matter. Suspects are still at large,” he added.

A postmortem was conducted as part of the police inquiry, but no arrests have been made yet. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities of the attackers.