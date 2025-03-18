Ntungamo – Monday, March 17, 2025: Police in Ntungamo District have arrested a police officer for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a businesswoman in Bwongyera Subcounty.

The officer, identified as No. 53376 CPL Agaba Samuel, aged 40, is attached to Bwongyera Police Station. He was found in possession of a stolen TECNO POP 5 phone belonging to Kembabazi Justine, a businesswoman and resident of Kaina, Bwongyera.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at around 3:00 PM, when CPL Agaba allegedly took the phone. Upon suspicion, residents of the area pursued him and assaulted him before he was rescued by the Officer in Charge of Bwongyera Police Station.

After a search, the stolen phone was recovered from his pocket, leading to his immediate arrest. He was then taken to Bwongyera Police Station for further investigation.

Speaking about the incident, SP Kasasira Samson, the Police Spokesperson for Rwizi Region, confirmed the arrest and said both criminal and disciplinary charges are underway.

“The officer has been arrested and detained as investigations continue. He will face criminal charges of theft, as well as disciplinary action for acting in a scandalous manner,” SP Kasasira said.

Police have assured the public that disciplinary measures will be taken to maintain professionalism within the force. Authorities are now preparing the case for prosecution.