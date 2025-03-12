In a shocking debunking of a media frenzy, the police in Kiira Region have confirmed that Nicholas Dhabuliwo, a 31-year-old traditional herbalist still has his genitals intact and safe contrary to widespread rumours that the man’s genitals had been cut off in a domestic scuffle with his wife Fatuma Naigaga in Nawampanda Parish, Butagaya sub county Jinja district.

Butagaya sub county is where Moses Batwala the Jinja district chairman comes from.

Contrary to widespread rumours circulating on social media, sparking outrage and concern, thanks to the Uganda Police Force (UPF)who have now set the record straight confirming that Dhabuliwo’s injuries were minor and did not touch the heavy-duty God-given genitals.

Interestingly some women who had been secretly admiring Dhabuliwo were quick to condemn his wife Fatuma Naigaga for her alleged actions. “…Fatuma was unfair, she would have defended herself without targeting the most sensitive and sought-after area…”.

These women who had been silently seduced by Dhabuliwo’s charms, were up in arms questioning Fatuma’s judgment and motives.

However, the UPF have now clarified that the incident was a domestic matter and that Fatuma Naigaga had acted in self-defense and moreover was careful not to damage the man’s center of ego.

In a statement, SP James Mubi the Regional Police Publicist urged members of the public to disregard and debunk the false information circulating on social media and avoid advertising crime or reporting false information that can compromise security of individuals.

SP Mubi also warns against fake news, misinformation, disinformation and distortion of facts saying spreading false information can have severe consequences, including heavy penalties and sanctions under the Penal Code Act.

“…the police are committed to fulfilling their constitutional mandate to maintain law and order, protect the people and safeguard their property and we urge the public to always cooperate with us in achieving this mission…”, Mubi appeals.

The Kiira Regional Police Command under SSP Charles Nsaba (RPC)and the Regional CID helmsman Dr Monday Johnson Agaba have launched investigation into the matter.

As part of the counselling sessions, the Child and Family Protection officers attached to CPS Buwenge are set to deliver a stern warning to Nicholas Dhabuliwo.

“…once is an accident, twice is a coincidence but thrice is a habit, if you do not get your alcohol consumption under control, you risk inadvertently losing what is most precious to you…” the cops will use this ancient proverbial expression to caution.

The officers will emphasize that Dhabuliwo’s behavior has already put him and his family at risk and that it is important for him to take responsibility for his actions.

They will work with him and wife to develop strategies for managing his alcohol consumption and improving his relationship with the family.

The police’s counselling sessions aim to prevent future incidents and ensure that Dhabuliwo and his family can live in peace and harmony.

Domestic violence is a pervasive and insidious issue that affects countless individuals and families worldwide.

One of the most significant contributors to domestic abuse is reckless alcohol consumption.

When individuals, often men abuse alcohol, they may use it as an excuse to justify their violent behavior claiming they were under the influence and therefore not fully responsible for their actions.

However, some experts have dismissed this excuse as hollow arguing that while alcohol may impair judgement and lower inhibitions, it does not cause someone to become abusive.

They say the underlying issues of power, control and entitlement are the real drivers of domestic violence.

Using alcohol as a justification for abuse can be particularly damaging as it shifts the blame from the perpetrator’s actions to the substance, rather than acknowledging and taking responsibility for the behavior.

It also minimizes the harm by downplaying the severity of the abuse, implying that it was just a mistake or an accident rather than a deliberate act of violence. This allows the perpetrator to continue their behavior using alcohol as a crutch to avoid accountability and change.

The police often face challenges in handling domestic abuse cases which can lead to tragic incidences including fatalities.

As the dust settles on Nicholas Dhubuliwo’s harrowing experience, a stark warning emerges that men who persist in reckless behaviors, fueled by excessive alcohol consumption and a sense of entitlement risk losing the very thing that makes them men. It’s time for men like Nicholas to style up and take responsibility for their actions.

The police say this incident also serves as a cautionary tale for social media users who, armed with smartphones, assume the role of journalists.

“…let this be a reminder that holding a smartphone does not automatically qualify one to report on sensitive matters, irresponsible posting can have devastating consequences, perpetuating misinformation and causing harm to individuals and communities…”, SP Mubi sounds alarm.