The Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has urged the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to promote the achievements of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and government in their respective districts.

“The NRM party has a rich history of delivering on its promises and it’s your responsibility to share these successes with the people,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today during the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs, RCC, their deputies and Assistants as well as DISOs and RISOs in Greater Ankole Sub-region held at Hotel Triangle in Mbarara City.

According to the Secretary Office of the President, the achievements of the NRM are not limited to the heavy investment in infrastructure development; they also include the various initiatives to promote economic empowerment and the significant strides in improving health services, among others.

“I therefore urge you all to be ambassadors of the NRM party, preaching the gospel of its achievements to the people of Ankole Sub-region and work together to rally support for the party and H.E the President,” Hajji Kakande noted.

He also acknowledged the progress the RDCs have made in the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the sub-region.

“The goal of the government is to uplift households from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture and other income-generating activities. During the ongoing tour on PDM, H.E the President experienced firsthand the impact of the initiative. He met with farmers who benefited from the PDM and was impressed by their success stories,” he said.

“The PDM is a critical component of our national development strategy. It is designed to empower local communities, promote economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for our citizens.”

Hajji Kakande further encouraged the participants to remain committed to ensuring that PDM succeeds.

“Our Appointing Authority is very passionate about this program. You must therefore work tirelessly to ensure that it is implemented effectively, efficiently and equitably.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande called upon the RDCs and DISOs to uphold security in their areas of jurisdiction,particularly with the Electoral period approaching.

“I want to emphasize that maintaining peace and stability is your collective responsibility. The government is committed to ensuring a secure environment for all citizens and we rely on your support and cooperation to achieve this goal. You must remain vigilant and proactive in preventing and combating crime.”

Additionally, Hajji Kakande emphasized the issue of environmental conservation, explaining that the environment is the foundation of livelihoods, the economy and existence of people.

“However, I’m concerned that our environment is facing unprecedented threats. Climate change, deforestation, soil degradation and pollution are just a few of the challenges that demand our immediate attention. I urge you all to join hands in the fight against environmental degradation in order to promote sustainable development and ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.”

Hajji Kakande also emphasized that the participants should act ethically so as to support the continuation of public trust in the Government and the continuation of the NRM party by observing the highest standards of behavior and accountability.

He further underscored the critical aspect of monitoring service delivery, saying it enables stakeholders to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

“This workshop has been designed to equip you with the tools, techniques and best practices necessary to effectively monitor service delivery in your respective areas.”

Furthermore, Hajji Kakande reiterated the readiness of the Office of the President towards total commitment to providing all the required political and technical leadership in ensuring proper monitoring of the implementation of government programs and projects.

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat, Sr. Grace Akiror informed the participants that the workshop aims to enhance their capacity so that they are able to circumvent all the issues in their respective districts.

“We are here to equip you with skills and also make you understand how the Office operates,” she said.

“We are here to build your capacity and this means the Office of the President does not take you for granted.”

Mbarara City RCC, Ms. Catherine Kamwine said the situation in the subregion is relatively calm.

“We appreciate what the government is doing for us. We thank you for this timely capacity building workshop,” Ms. Kamwine said.

“She also thanked the Office of the President for boosting the Office of the RD/RCC by deploying more staff- Assistant RDCs/RCCs.

“We pledge our total support by playing our role as RDCs.”