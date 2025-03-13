The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda on Wednesday 12th March, 2025 delivered a pivotal speech at a side event on Leveraging Technology in Gender Responsive Development Interventions during the 69th Commission on the Status of Women in New York, USA.

The event that brought together global leaders and experts was attended by the Chancellor/Secretary to the Chancery/Presidential Awards Committee- Hajjat Zaminah Malole and other officials from the government of Uganda and members of the Civil Society.

During her remark, the Hon. Minister highlighted that the government of Uganda had taken significant steps to digitally transform governance in order to enhance public service delivery and close gender gaps.

She said one of the most impactful innovations in recent years has been the Digital National Identification system.

The Minister also commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for being foresighted as manifested in his inclusive leadership that has made all those innovations possible.

Hon. Babalanda further emphasized that Digital Transformation in governance was no-longer a choice but rather a necessity.

In conclusion she urged all Stakeholders, government leaders, development partners and the private sector to actively engage and support governance systems that are truly inclusive and transformative.