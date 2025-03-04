Lira City witnessed a thrilling display of athleticism as the 2025 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Marathon unfolded at the former Akii-Bua Stadium on March 2nd, 2024.

The event, which attracts some of Uganda’s best athletes, not only served as a competitive race but also as a tribute to the nation’s wildlife conservation efforts. With a focus on both athletic achievement and raising awareness for wildlife protection, the marathon was a significant occasion for the country.

Held annually just ahead of World Wildlife Day, this year’s edition marked a milestone year for global wildlife conservation with the 50th anniversary of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).

It attracted runners who had previously represented Uganda in the Olympics, including the likes of Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi (Uganda’s 800-meter runner), and Ronald Musagala, a Ugandan middle- and long-distance runner.

Flagged off by Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, the event witnessed fierce competition in multiple race categories, including the 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km races, with the winners taking home significant cash prizes. Both the male and female winners of the 42km race walked away with UGX 1 million each. Other categories were also fiercely contested, with top athletes receiving recognition for their outstanding performance.

Maxmila Cherotich won the 21km women’s race, Sarah Chelangat took the first place in the 10km women’s category, Dismas clinched the 10km men’s title, and Andiema Allan emerged as the 42km marathon champion.

The event’s unique integration of sports and environmentalism captured the attention of both local and international audiences. In addition to the participation of top runners, including Olympic marathoners and athletes from security agencies like the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the event doubled as a fundraiser for the families of fallen UWA rangers. With the theme “Running to Educate the Children of Fallen Rangers,” the event raised much-needed funds to support the education of 60 children who have lost their fathers in the line of duty.

Hon. Martin Mugarra expressed deep gratitude for their contributions to the nation’s wildlife conservation efforts, recognizing the intertwined nature of sporting success and environmental stewardship.

“You inspire not only by your talent but by your commitment to the future of our wildlife. We may never be able to repay your efforts fully, but your contribution to Uganda’s conservation legacy is invaluable,” Minister Mugarra said during the awards ceremony.

A Legacy of Conservation and Education

Beyond the physical challenges faced by the athletes, the marathon served a much more profound purpose: supporting the families of the UWA rangers who have lost their lives in protecting Uganda’s rich wildlife. According to UWA’s head of Public Relations Mr. Hangi Bashir, the marathon’s funds are crucial for the education of the children of these fallen heroes.

“The children of our fallen rangers are our future, and we are committed to ensuring they have the opportunity to thrive. We support their education from primary school right through to university, ensuring their futures are not defined by tragedy but by the promise of knowledge and opportunity,” Mr. Bashir explained.

The marathon’s fundraising efforts have played a vital role in sustaining UWA’s mission to protect Uganda’s natural heritage.

Since 2002, dozens of rangers have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty, often due to dangerous confrontations with poachers. The marathon’s efforts to remember and support these families highlight the nation’s ongoing commitment to conservation and the people who make it possible.

A Platform for Talent Development:

In addition to its conservation goals, the UWA Marathon also provides a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing athletic talent in Uganda. Many of the top finishers come from security agencies and athletics clubs, which emphasizes the strong culture of running in the country. The marathon has become an essential event for developing athletes who may one day compete on the world stage.

“We are committed to promoting talent development in Uganda, in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s vision to harness the nation’s potential. The UWA Marathon serves as a powerful tool to motivate young people to pursue athletics, as well as to foster a deeper connection between sports and wildlife conservation,” Mr. Bashir added.

This year’s marathon was not only a reminder of the importance of wildlife preservation but also a testament to the unity of purpose between Uganda’s athletic community and its environmental stewards.