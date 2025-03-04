The government of Uganda has announced a groundbreaking financial investment in wildlife conservation, positioning it as a cornerstone for tourism development.

This initiative aims to address the challenges currently facing the tourism sector, including climate change, human-wildlife conflicts, under developed tourism infrastructure, encroachment on wildlife reserves, degradation of natural habitats, and the need for sensitization programs that encourage sustainable farming practices that do not harm wildlife or ecosystems.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni made this announcement through Minister of Health Hon. Jane Ruth Acheng, who represented him at the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City on March 3, 2025.

The event, themed “Wildlife Conservation Financing: Investing in People and the Planet,” brought together Members of Parliament, Permanent Secretaries, local government leaders, cultural and religious leaders, development partners, private sector representatives, conservation groups, NGOs, and other distinguished guests. The celebration provided a platform to exchange ideas, showcase solutions, and discuss how innovative financing can contribute to Uganda’s biodiversity preservation efforts.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Uganda welcomed about 1.3 million visitors in 2024, a number President Museveni believes is insufficient.

He said, “We will continue to commit enhanced financing to the wildlife conservation sector to address growing challenges and improve tourism infrastructure, such as roads and associated facilities.”

The President stressed the need for collective action and responsibility from non-state conservation partners and organizations, emphasizing that every citizen has a duty to protect wildlife. “It is our responsibility to protect habitats—such as wetlands, forests, open waters, and grasslands—and species, especially endangered ones, as well as ecosystems that provide essential services. We need serious local community and private sector involvement and investment in this vital sector.”

Developing Participatory Approaches to Conservation:

The government will develop participatory approaches to wildlife conservation, President Museveni added, by involving local communities in these initiatives so they feel empowered and develop a positive attitude toward protecting Uganda’s flora and fauna.

“We will prioritize joint action among stakeholders with a shared vision, goals, and objectives for wildlife conservation and management. Government will further enhance local participation by promoting community-centered wildlife management, ensuring abundant wildlife, improved livelihoods through access to ecosystem resources, coexistence between humans and wildlife, and enhanced community resilience to climate and environmental shocks.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Doreen Katusiime, represented by Dr. Basil Ajer, the Tourism Director at the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife & Antiquities highlighted that funding remains a critical challenge for wildlife conservation. She called on the government to allocate more resources to this cause.

“We will continue to collaboratively support initiatives that seek to enhance the country’s opportunities in the wildlife sector. As we celebrate this day, we must reaffirm our collective commitment to protecting our precious wildlife resources through sustainable and innovative financing.”

Support from Local Leaders for Tourism Development:

Judith Alyek, Chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary Forum and Woman MP for Kole District, expressed readiness to support any initiatives related to tourism development in the Lango Sub-region.

“As MPs from Lango Sub-region, we are prepared to back any reports, amendments, or constitutional changes brought to Parliament by the Ministers to develop our tourism sites. This includes any budget allocations intended for the preservation and development of tourist sites in Lango Sub-region,” she said.

Notable tourism sites in Lango Sub-region include: Tyen-Olum (The Footprints of Olum) at Ibuje Hill, which may represent the first human footprints; Kangai Bunker in Dokolo, where Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda and Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro were captured by British colonialists; Got Ngetta (Ngetta Rock) on the outskirts of Lira Municipality; Got Otuke (Otuke Hill) in Otuke District, where the migrating Lango people dispersed into their present settlements; the Kungu Landing site, where the first Anglican missionaries entered Lango; and Barlonyo and Abia Memorials, which tell the often-overlooked story of LRA atrocities in the region and the resilience of local communities.

Lira City Mayor Sam Atul expressed concern over Uganda’s diminishing wetland cover, which threatens aquatic life and contributes to climate-related disasters. He also criticized the lack of adequate government funding for officers tasked with enforcing strict conservation measures for wetlands.

“In Lira City, we face challenges in preserving nature, especially aquatic life. Many swamps are under threat from those seeking to invest in areas where nature should remain undisturbed. My appeal to the MPs and ministers here is to empower local governments to protect these ecosystems.

Despite having officers responsible for these issues, there is little funding from the central government to support their work. These officers often sit idle, receiving salaries but lacking resources to help protect our ecosystems.”

World Wildlife Day, celebrated annually on March 3, was designated by the United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2013, to raise awareness about the diversity of species that provide essential benefits to humanity. The decision emphasizes the importance of coordinated local, regional, and international efforts to protect the world’s wildlife and ecosystems.